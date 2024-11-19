21-turbine wind farm proposed for Perthshire rewilding estate

Plans for a new 21-turbine wind farm near Comrie, in Perthshire, will be unveiled next week.

The proposals for Glen Lednock will go on display at two public exhibitions.

Each turbine will be about 200 metres tall – more than twice the height of Big Ben.

Developers say the plan will bring a multi-million-pound boost to communities and businesses across Perth and Kinross.

The Glen Lednock wind farm is part of a much larger “rewilding” strategy being led by Invergeldie Estate owners Oxygen Conservation.

The firm is also promising to plant native woodland, restore peatland and wetland and reintroduce lost species.

London-based wind farm developer Low Carbon is behind the Glen Lednock proposal.

Its spokesman says the area has a strong track record when it comes to pioneering renewable energy.

Senior project development manager Craig Cunningham said: “Strathearn was a trailblazer in the 1950s with the development of a network of tunnels and the dam to form Loch Lednock as part of the hydro-electric revolution.

“However, the impacts of climate change are increasingly visible, threatening our planet globally, our country nationally, and at a local level.

“Today, we have an opportunity to harness low-cost wind power to deliver clean, renewable energy as part of a wider innovative biodiversity strategy for the Invergeldie estate.”

Glen Lednock wind farm plans amended on local advice

The current designs have been drawn up following previous consultations with locals.

The 21 turbines are four fewer than was previously proposed.

And their suggested height has been reduced by 20m.

Consultants MKA Economics predict the 138 MW Invergeldie wind farm could generate £27.7 million (or £700,000 a year) in community funding over its proposed 40-year lifespan.

And they say up to 160 local jobs could be created during the construction phase, boosting the Perthshire economy by £10m.

The first public exhibition is on Monday November 25 from 4-8pm at Sandison Hall, St Fillans.

A second will be held on Tuesday November 26 from 4-8pm at the White Church, Comrie.

The intention is to submit an application to the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit early in 2025.

Oxygen Conservation acquired the 12,000-acre Invergeldie Estate last year.

The Exeter-based company bought it and another 11,390 acres of Scottish land at Langholm Moor with the backing of a £20 million loan.

It’s the first time the Invergeldie Estate has changed hands since 1961.