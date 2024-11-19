21-turbine wind farm proposed for Perthshire rewilding estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
21-turbine wind farm proposed for Perthshire rewilding estate

Plans for the Glen Lednock turbines will go on display to the public at events in Comrie and St Fillans next week

By Morag Lindsay
Ben Chonzie in Glen Lednock
The wind farm is planned for the Invergeldie Estate in Glen Lednock, close to Ben Chonzie. Image: Oxygen Conservation.

Plans for a new 21-turbine wind farm near Comrie, in Perthshire, will be unveiled next week.

The proposals for Glen Lednock will go on display at two public exhibitions.

Each turbine will be about 200 metres tall – more than twice the height of Big Ben.

Developers say the plan will bring a multi-million-pound boost to communities and businesses across Perth and Kinross.

The Glen Lednock wind farm is part of a much larger “rewilding” strategy being led by Invergeldie Estate owners Oxygen Conservation.

The firm is also promising to plant native woodland, restore peatland and wetland and reintroduce lost species.

Map showing proposed location of wind farm, between Loch Tay and Loch Earn, a few miles north west of Comrie on the Invergeldie estate
The proposed location of the Glen Lednock wind farm.

London-based wind farm developer Low Carbon is behind the Glen Lednock proposal.

Its spokesman says the area has a strong track record when it comes to pioneering renewable energy.

Senior project development manager Craig Cunningham said: “Strathearn was a trailblazer in the 1950s with the development of a network of tunnels and the dam to form Loch Lednock as part of the hydro-electric revolution.

“However, the impacts of climate change are increasingly visible, threatening our planet globally, our country nationally, and at a local level.

Loch Lednock reservoir
The wind farm is planned for a site south west of the Loch Lednock reservoir at Invergeldie. Image: Oxygen Conservation.

“Today, we have an opportunity to harness low-cost wind power to deliver clean, renewable energy as part of a wider innovative biodiversity strategy for the Invergeldie estate.”

Glen Lednock wind farm plans amended on local advice

The current designs have been drawn up following previous consultations with locals.

The 21 turbines are four fewer than was previously proposed.

And their suggested height has been reduced by 20m.

Consultants MKA Economics predict the 138 MW Invergeldie wind farm could generate £27.7 million (or £700,000 a year) in community funding over its proposed 40-year lifespan.

And they say up to 160 local jobs could be created during the construction phase, boosting the Perthshire economy by £10m.

Drone photo of Invergeldie estate
The Glen Lednock wind farm is part of wider plans for the Invergeldie estate. Image: Oxygen Conservation.

The first public exhibition is on Monday November 25 from 4-8pm at Sandison Hall, St Fillans.

A second will be held on Tuesday November 26 from 4-8pm at the White Church, Comrie.

The intention is to submit an application to the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit early in 2025.

Oxygen Conservation acquired the 12,000-acre Invergeldie Estate last year.

The Exeter-based company bought it and another 11,390 acres of Scottish land at Langholm Moor with the backing of a £20 million loan.

It’s the first time the Invergeldie Estate has changed hands since 1961.

