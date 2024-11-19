Perthshire road closure to send drivers on 25-mile diversion – via A90 roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire road closure to send drivers on 25-mile diversion – via A90 roadworks

Work will begin near Inchture from November 27 for one week.

By Chloe Burrell
25-mile diversion through Perthshire roadworks.
The road closure will take drivers on a 25-mile diversion. Image: Google Street View

Drivers will be sent on a 25-mile diversion through Perthshire due to a series of roadworks near Inchture.

Road resurfacing will begin on the B953 from Wednesday November 27 and should take one week to complete.

A road closure will be in place between 9am and 3.30pm on weekdays in order to “minimise disruption”.

No weekend working has been planned.

Outside of the closure, temporary traffic lights may be used to ensure site safety.

The official signed diversion route is 25 miles long via the B953, Inchture, A90, A85, A94, B953 and Abernyte and vice versa.

This route will take motorists through the current A90 roadworks, which are causing long delays.

Drivers face 25-mile diversion during Perthshire roadworks

A post on the Perth and Kinross Council website said: “During working hours, vehicle access to properties within the works area will be maintained when the works allow, and it is safe to do so.

“However, we cannot guarantee immediate entry/exit due to excavation works and laying of the new road surface.

“We would ask therefore that, wherever possible, journeys are planned around the road closure hours to avoid any delays.

“We will have traffic management operatives on site to assist residential vehicle access throughout the works.”

On waste collection days, residents have been asked to present their bins as normal.

The post added: “We apologise in advance for any inconvenience that may result from these works, and thank residents and motorists for the patience while the resurfacing is completed.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Ewan McGregor.
Ewan McGregor reveals plans to renovate lodge on grounds of Perthshire mansion
Ben Chonzie in Glen Lednock
21-turbine wind farm proposed for Perthshire rewilding estate
Strathcona in Scone was targeted by partying youths.
Inside abandoned Perthshire 'party house' going to auction
Reindeer have been a recurring feature of Perth's Christmas celebrations. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth council chiefs defend use of live reindeer at Christmas event after charity criticism
Donnie McPhee, lifelong St Johnstone fans dies ages 93
St Johnstone fan who held season ticket for 72 consecutive years dies
Grant Robertson
Drunken Perthshire hoaxer called 999 to say he had not urinated for six days
Police and firefighters at the scene of the A9 crash near Ballinluig. Image: Marieke McBean
Two people taken to Ninewells as crash closes A9 in Highland Perthshire
Several trains were cancelled in Tayside and Fife on Tuesday morning
Train disruption across Tayside and Fife due to signalling faults
Colin Bell.
Perth's Bunker bar to have new tapas menu and big-screen TV in £100k revamp
Hadden Construction head office in Aberuthven. Image: DC Thomson
Perthshire housebuilder Hadden collapsed with debts of £10m
3

Conversation