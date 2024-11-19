Perthshire road closure to send drivers on 25-mile diversion – via A90 roadworks

Drivers will be sent on a 25-mile diversion through Perthshire due to a series of roadworks near Inchture.

Road resurfacing will begin on the B953 from Wednesday November 27 and should take one week to complete.

A road closure will be in place between 9am and 3.30pm on weekdays in order to “minimise disruption”.

No weekend working has been planned.

Outside of the closure, temporary traffic lights may be used to ensure site safety.

The official signed diversion route is 25 miles long via the B953, Inchture, A90, A85, A94, B953 and Abernyte and vice versa.

This route will take motorists through the current A90 roadworks, which are causing long delays.

A post on the Perth and Kinross Council website said: “During working hours, vehicle access to properties within the works area will be maintained when the works allow, and it is safe to do so.

“However, we cannot guarantee immediate entry/exit due to excavation works and laying of the new road surface.

“We would ask therefore that, wherever possible, journeys are planned around the road closure hours to avoid any delays.

“We will have traffic management operatives on site to assist residential vehicle access throughout the works.”

On waste collection days, residents have been asked to present their bins as normal.

The post added: “We apologise in advance for any inconvenience that may result from these works, and thank residents and motorists for the patience while the resurfacing is completed.”