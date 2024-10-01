A90 drivers face 10 weeks of disruption between Dundee and Perth during major roadworks

Drivers on the A90 between Dundee and Perth face 10 weeks of disruption due to major roadworks.
A project to permanently repair the Glencarse overbridge will begin on Thursday October 10.
Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is carrying out the works to restore the bridge’s load-carrying capacity.
It comes after the bridge was damaged in a crash in March 2023 which led to a lane being closed for several months.
Lane closures and contraflow during A90 Glencarse roadworks
For safety reasons, a contraflow will be in operation during the roadworks.
From 7.30pm on October 10, there will be lane closures on both the northbound and southbound carriageways.
A full contraflow will be in place from 7.30pm on October 12 with the A90 southbound off-slip to St Madoes also closed.
A finish date has not been confirmed but the £840,000 scheme is expected to take up to 10 weeks.
A temporary 50mph speed limit will be in operation throughout the project.
The works will also allow for the removal of temporary traffic lights on the bridge – which have been in place for more than a year.
