A90 drivers face 10 weeks of disruption between Dundee and Perth during major roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

A90 drivers face 10 weeks of disruption between Dundee and Perth during major roadworks

A permanent repair will be carried out on the Glencarse overbridge.

By Kieran Webster
The digger being towed away.
The bridge was damaged after it was struck by a digger in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Drivers on the A90 between Dundee and Perth face 10 weeks of disruption due to major roadworks.

A project to permanently repair the Glencarse overbridge will begin on Thursday October 10.

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is carrying out the works to restore the bridge’s load-carrying capacity.

It comes after the bridge was damaged in a crash in March 2023 which led to a lane being closed for several months.

Lane closures and contraflow during A90 Glencarse roadworks

For safety reasons, a contraflow will be in operation during the roadworks.

From 7.30pm on October 10, there will be lane closures on both the northbound and southbound carriageways.

A full contraflow will be in place from 7.30pm on October 12 with the A90 southbound off-slip to St Madoes also closed.

A lane closure was in place for several months in 2023 after the crash. Image: Google Sreet View

A finish date has not been confirmed but the £840,000 scheme is expected to take up to 10 weeks.

A temporary 50mph speed limit will be in operation throughout the project.

The works will also allow for the removal of temporary traffic lights on the bridge – which have been in place for more than a year.

More from Perth & Kinross

The bridge was damaged after it was struck by a digger in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth stabbing victim's family reveal shock at prison letter hours before killer's parole date
Cameron Rae.
Trial begins of man accused of murdering Cameron Rae in Perth
Emergency services at the New County Hotel in Perth. The hotel was evacuated after a fire. Image: Jamie Buchan/DC Thomson.
Engineer accused of CCTV thefts at Perth fire tragedy hotel tells police of squalid…
Rachel Weiss smiling as she holds a cup of coffee at Blend coffee lounge in Perth
Perth-based charity ribbon makes menopause a talking point
Dr Roger Cartwright with letter given to him from King Charles
King Charles thanks Crieff radio DJ for bravely revealing penis cancer battle
A9 southbound carriageway
A9 in Perth reopens after lorry fire
Small boy hugging dalmation dog with a huge smile on his face
Coupar Angus dog collects long-service medal for spreading 10 years of joy
Perth killer Robbie Smullen
EXCLUSIVE: Date set as Perth killer Robbie Smullen to be considered for parole
5
The new Cotton Traders store in Perth.
Clothing chain Cotton Traders to hide free vouchers after opening on Perth High Street
Gurcharan Singh
Raging Perth landlord told tenants 'I'll burn this house down'

Conversation