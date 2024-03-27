‘Birthday party’ held for A90 bridge traffic lights as frustration grows in Carse of Gowrie

A Carse of Gowrie councillor has held a “birthday party” to mark a year of traffic lights on a bridge over the A90 as local frustration grows.

Restrictions have been in place since last March when the bridge was hit by a digger on the back of a lorry.

Although the A90 has since fully reopened, pending future permanent repair work, temporary traffic lights are still in place on the bridge – affecting drivers travelling between Glencarse and St Madoes.

Scottish Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey visited the overpass on Wednesday with a cake to mark the first anniversary of the collision.

He says locals are growing frustrated at the restrictions.

‘A lot of frustration’ as traffic lights remain on A90 Glencarse bridge

He told The Courier: “What I hear is a lot of frustration from the folk at St Madoes and Glencarse.

“The frustration they have is that it’s been a year since the bridge was struck by a lorry.

“About three years prior it was hit as well, and remained unfixed for many, many months, if not over a year.

“Locals are really frustrated that again they’re left waiting while we see other things repaired.

“I think it’s fair to draw a comparison to flood repairs further north on the A90, which seemed to be expedited.

“Meanwhile this community whose bridge was damaged before those unfortunate floods are still on the waiting list.”

Mr Bailey says roads contractor Amey has not acted quickly enough.

He added: “I’m concerned they are dragging their feet.

“We had an update at the start of the year which said they are still working on solutions and an ecology survey was needed.

“If Transport Scotland and Amey wanted to get it fixed, they could’ve fixed it in a year.

“That’s the reason why I’m doing this – to draw attention to it and get it back into publications.”

Amey says it is going through a “complex process of modelling and analysis of the structure to identify the most effective permanent repair”.

The firm says it “appreciates the effects of this disruption on the local community” and has thanked locals for their patience.

A spokesperson added: “This incident resulted in significant damage to one of the steel primary deck elements and the concrete deck slab above.

“The steel load-bearing element was also badly deformed.

“Although one beam of the six has been damaged, the ongoing road closure above the structure will limit any direct vehicle loading to that element.

“The bridge remains safe for use, under these restrictions, until the permanent repairs are undertaken.”

Transport Scotland says Amey is “proactively engaging” with the community on specific developments.

A spokesperson said: “Through the Bridge Strike Prevention Group, we work closely with the plant, haulage and bus industries on driver education and awareness.

“We have and will continue to undertake targeted action on issues with specific operators and industry sectors where repeat incidents of this nature occur.”