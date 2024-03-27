‘Birthday party’ held for A90 bridge traffic lights as frustration grows in Carse of Gowrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Birthday party’ held for A90 bridge traffic lights as frustration grows in Carse of Gowrie

"Locals are really frustrated that again they're left waiting while we see other things repaired."

By Kieran Webster
Councillor Alasdair Bailey and local residents Jim and Ann Balneaves hosted a birthday party for the road work
Councillor Alasdair Bailey and local residents Jim and Ann Balneaves hosted a 'birthday party' for the road works. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Carse of Gowrie councillor has held a “birthday party” to mark a year of traffic lights on a bridge over the A90 as local frustration grows.

Restrictions have been in place since last March when the bridge was hit by a digger on the back of a lorry.

Although the A90 has since fully reopened, pending future permanent repair work, temporary traffic lights are still in place on the bridge – affecting drivers travelling between Glencarse and St Madoes.

Scottish Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey visited the overpass on Wednesday with a cake to mark the first anniversary of the collision.

He says locals are growing frustrated at the restrictions.

‘A lot of frustration’ as traffic lights remain on A90 Glencarse bridge

He told The Courier: “What I hear is a lot of frustration from the folk at St Madoes and Glencarse.

“The frustration they have is that it’s been a year since the bridge was struck by a lorry.

About three years prior it was hit as well, and remained unfixed for many, many months, if not over a year.

“Locals are really frustrated that again they’re left waiting while we see other things repaired.

“I think it’s fair to draw a comparison to flood repairs further north on the A90, which seemed to be expedited.

“Meanwhile this community whose bridge was damaged before those unfortunate floods are still on the waiting list.”

Alasdair Bailey with a cake at the Glencarse flyover.
Mr Bailey believes roads contractor Amey is “dragging its feet”. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mr Bailey says roads contractor Amey has not acted quickly enough.

He added: “I’m concerned they are dragging their feet.

“We had an update at the start of the year which said they are still working on solutions and an ecology survey was needed.

“If Transport Scotland and Amey wanted to get it fixed, they could’ve fixed it in a year.

“That’s the reason why I’m doing this – to draw attention to it and get it back into publications.”

Amey says it is going through a “complex process of modelling and analysis of the structure to identify the most effective permanent repair”.

The firm says it “appreciates the effects of this disruption on the local community” and has thanked locals for their patience.

The St Madoes to Glencarse bridge has been restricted since being hit by a vehicle in March.
The St Madoes to Glencarse bridge has been restricted since being hit by a vehicle in March 2023. Image: Angus Findlay

A spokesperson added: “This incident resulted in significant damage to one of the steel primary deck elements and the concrete deck slab above.

“The steel load-bearing element was also badly deformed.

“Although one beam of the six has been damaged, the ongoing road closure above the structure will limit any direct vehicle loading to that element.

“The bridge remains safe for use, under these restrictions, until the permanent repairs are undertaken.”

Transport Scotland says Amey is “proactively engaging” with the community on specific developments.

A spokesperson said: “Through the Bridge Strike Prevention Group, we work closely with the plant, haulage and bus industries on driver education and awareness.

“We have and will continue to undertake targeted action on issues with specific operators and industry sectors where repeat incidents of this nature occur.”

