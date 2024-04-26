Provisional licence holder banned for high speed police chase in Kinross-shire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Provisional licence holder banned for high speed police chase in Kinross-shire

Police had to call off their chase after hitting speeds of 79mph on wet roads and still not gaining ground on Connor Campbell’s Mitsubishi Warrior.

By Jamie Buchan
Connor Campbell led police on a high speed chase.

A driver who led police on a hazardous high speed pursuit through Kinross-shire has swerved a prison sentence.

Officers believed it was too unsafe to keep pursuing the 27-year-old as he tore through built-up areas of Kinross and Milnathort.

Provisional licence holder Campbell appeared at Perth Sheriff Court admitted driving dangerously on February 4 2021.

He further pled guilty to not having a full licence – with no L-plates displayed – and was uninsured.

‘Like on TV’

Sheriff William Wood told him: “This was outrageous.

“Tearing around the roads of Fife and Kinross like this – it’s a wonder there weren’t more people put in danger other than yourself and there were no accidents caused by your conduct.

“You drove at high speed through built-up areas while being chased by two police cars.

“That’s not a good look.”

Connor Campbell appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

The sheriff said: “It’s the sort of thing you see happening on TV, then there’s an accident and the car explodes.

“Maybe cars don’t explode with the regularity that they do on television but nonetheless, it is the sort of situation you might have found yourself in had you lost control while driving at high speed through surface water on the road.”

The sheriff said he considered jailing Campbell.

“But because you have been of good behaviour since and you have built up a career and you have a family, I am satisfied that a custodial sentence is not the only way to deal with this.”

Campbell, whose address was listed on court papers as The Kennels, Kinross Estate, was ordered to carry out 230 hours unpaid work and banned from driving for 21 months.

Accelerated away

Fiscal depute Erika Watson said at the time of the incident, the roads were wet with lots of surface water.

“At about 6.15pm, the accused went to draw his vehicle into a parking space on Dalwhamie Street (in Kinross).

“Police activated their blue lights to make the accused aware of their presence.

“An officer exited the vehicle to have a word with him.

“But as he approached the car, the accused went into reverse, moved forward, reversed again – to manoeuvre around roadworks – before speeding off.”

The dangerous chase began on Dalwhamie Street, Kinross

Campbell accelerated over a grass verge and went into Latch Dubh Lane.

“Officers activated blue lights and sirens and made an attempt to catch the accused,” Ms Watson said.

“He was seen turning left onto the A922 Kinross/ Milnathort road.

“Police attempted to catch up with his vehicle.

“However, it was travelling at a high speed in a 30mph zone.

“The police vehicle was travelling at 60mph and failing to make any ground on the accused’s vehicle.”

Second unit in pursuit

The prosecutor said: “The accused continued heading north-eastwards, before turning left onto Bridgefauld Road and travelling the entire length of it, before turning left again onto the A91 Stirling road.

“He began to head west, out of Milnathort, when officers were joined by another marked police vehicle.

“This second vehicle was pursuing at 79mph and entered a non-lit road with a 60mph limit.

“They had the accused’s vehicle in their sights, although he was still about quarter of a mile in front.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

Campbell went onto Gallowhill Road and began heading back towards Kinross.

“Due to standing water on the road, police vehicles were unable to continue pursuit,” the fiscal depute said.

“It was called off before it re-entered Kinross and the 30mph zone.”

A member of the public later reported seeing Campbell’s car pulling into Mavisbank, off Gallowhill Road.

A search of the area was carried out and Campbell’s car was later found parked on pavement in Katrine Place.

“No one was in the vehicle but the bonnet was hot,” said Ms Watson.

Campbell was found nearby and charged.

He responded: “I agree. I’m f***ed” and “guilty as charged.”

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said described his client as a “mature and resilient young man”.

“This was very much out of character,” he said.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

