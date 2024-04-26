Provisional licence holder banned for high speed police chase in Kinross-shire

A driver who led police on a hazardous high speed pursuit through Kinross-shire has swerved a prison sentence.

Police had to call off their chase after hitting speeds of 79mph on wet roads and still not gaining ground on Connor Campbell’s Mitsubishi Warrior.

Officers believed it was too unsafe to keep pursuing the 27-year-old as he tore through built-up areas of Kinross and Milnathort.

Provisional licence holder Campbell appeared at Perth Sheriff Court admitted driving dangerously on February 4 2021.

He further pled guilty to not having a full licence – with no L-plates displayed – and was uninsured.

‘Like on TV’

Sheriff William Wood told him: “This was outrageous.

“Tearing around the roads of Fife and Kinross like this – it’s a wonder there weren’t more people put in danger other than yourself and there were no accidents caused by your conduct.

“You drove at high speed through built-up areas while being chased by two police cars.

“That’s not a good look.”

The sheriff said: “It’s the sort of thing you see happening on TV, then there’s an accident and the car explodes.

“Maybe cars don’t explode with the regularity that they do on television but nonetheless, it is the sort of situation you might have found yourself in had you lost control while driving at high speed through surface water on the road.”

The sheriff said he considered jailing Campbell.

“But because you have been of good behaviour since and you have built up a career and you have a family, I am satisfied that a custodial sentence is not the only way to deal with this.”

Campbell, whose address was listed on court papers as The Kennels, Kinross Estate, was ordered to carry out 230 hours unpaid work and banned from driving for 21 months.

Accelerated away

Fiscal depute Erika Watson said at the time of the incident, the roads were wet with lots of surface water.

“At about 6.15pm, the accused went to draw his vehicle into a parking space on Dalwhamie Street (in Kinross).

“Police activated their blue lights to make the accused aware of their presence.

“An officer exited the vehicle to have a word with him.

“But as he approached the car, the accused went into reverse, moved forward, reversed again – to manoeuvre around roadworks – before speeding off.”

Campbell accelerated over a grass verge and went into Latch Dubh Lane.

“Officers activated blue lights and sirens and made an attempt to catch the accused,” Ms Watson said.

“He was seen turning left onto the A922 Kinross/ Milnathort road.

“Police attempted to catch up with his vehicle.

“However, it was travelling at a high speed in a 30mph zone.

“The police vehicle was travelling at 60mph and failing to make any ground on the accused’s vehicle.”

Second unit in pursuit

The prosecutor said: “The accused continued heading north-eastwards, before turning left onto Bridgefauld Road and travelling the entire length of it, before turning left again onto the A91 Stirling road.

“He began to head west, out of Milnathort, when officers were joined by another marked police vehicle.

“This second vehicle was pursuing at 79mph and entered a non-lit road with a 60mph limit.

“They had the accused’s vehicle in their sights, although he was still about quarter of a mile in front.”

Campbell went onto Gallowhill Road and began heading back towards Kinross.

“Due to standing water on the road, police vehicles were unable to continue pursuit,” the fiscal depute said.

“It was called off before it re-entered Kinross and the 30mph zone.”

A member of the public later reported seeing Campbell’s car pulling into Mavisbank, off Gallowhill Road.

A search of the area was carried out and Campbell’s car was later found parked on pavement in Katrine Place.

“No one was in the vehicle but the bonnet was hot,” said Ms Watson.

Campbell was found nearby and charged.

He responded: “I agree. I’m f***ed” and “guilty as charged.”

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said described his client as a “mature and resilient young man”.

“This was very much out of character,” he said.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.