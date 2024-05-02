Mosque firebomber slashed sex offenders in Perth Prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mosque firebomber slashed sex offenders in Perth Prison

Thomas Connington has been given a further decade behind bars for his vicious attacks.

By Alan Richardson
Thomas Connington
Thomas Connington. Image: Police Scotland.

A man serving life for firebombing a mosque has been jailed for a further decade for launching a campaign of terror in which he slashed sex offenders in Perth Prison

Thomas Connington, 36, was given an order for lifelong restriction (OLR) in June 2017 for launching a Molotov cocktail at Edinburgh’s Central Mosque.

A court heard on Thursday he has since subjected fellow inmates at HMP Perth to a series of savage assaults.

Prosecutor Brian GIll KC said Connington targeted Gordon Simpson, Adam Fraser, Liam Russell and Sam Roan between May 2021 and June 2023.

He used a kettle containing boiling water in the attack on Simpson and a razor blade attached to a toothbrush to slash his other victims.

Mr Gill said: “The present offences consist of four assaults on different prisoners on three different days in HMP Perth.

“Each of the complainers is a registered sex offender.”

Photograph rage

Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin told the High Court in Edinburgh the assault against Fraser was committed after Connington thought a photograph of his niece had been stolen from his cell by inmates serving time for sex offences.

“He attached significant value to the photograph.

“When he was asking around as to what happened to the photograph, Mr Fraser told him that it was long gone and it was likely being used as currency by sex offenders.

“Mr Connington felt the anger build up in him and he responded by assaulting him.”

Perth Prison
Connington attacked fellow inmates in Perth Prison.

The court heard Connington assaulted Fraser on August 13 2021 by striking him on the head with the modified toothbrush.

Connington, now a prisoner of HMP Low Moss in Dunbartonshire, pled guilty to charges of serious assault.

The charge featuring Roan stated he struck him on the neck on June 23 2023 with a razor blade, placing his life in danger.

Mr Gill said prison officers “found Mr Roan in a pile on the ground with blood pouring from his neck and screaming for help.”

‘Violent, premeditated and sadistic’

On Thursday, Mr Gilmartin told the court there was “scant mitigation” for the attacks.

He said: “They have all arisen because of conflicts – or a perception of conflicts – with fellow inmates.”

Passing sentence, Judge Lord Fairley told Connington, who observed proceedings via video link, he would have received 15 years if he had not pled guilty.

He ordered the sentence be served consecutively to the terms he is currently serving.

He added: “It is quite clear that you continue to pose a risk to the public which at the present time can only be reduced by your continuing imprisonment.

“These attacks can only be seen as violent, premeditated and sadistic.”

Connington, said to have a Swastika tattoo on his chest and SS insignia on his neck, had an Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR) imposed in 2017 after he firebombed the capital’s Central Mosque in a hate crime.

It is not the first time he has came to the attention of the authorities since he was jailed.

He slashed fellow inmate Luke Pirie on the face in Edinburgh’s Saughton Prison in August 2018 and launched an attack on African warlord Ahmed Al-Faq Almadhi in HMP Shotts, Lanarkshire.

