Behind the curtain: The magic of a Dundee pantomime community

We went behind the scenes of the Thomson-Leng Musical Society's production of Rapunzel to meet the cast, crew and volunteers and find out what makes the Dundee pantomime community so special.

Tom Richmond who plays Dame Trott in part of his costume with choreographer Jenni Main. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Mhairi Edwards and Cheryl Peebles

By day Tom Richmond is a dentist.

Come evening, he is transformed into a pantomime dame.

Tom is part of the family that is Thomson-Leng Musical Society.

And he is performing in its 85th show – its 10th Dundee pantomime – since it was established 60 years ago.

Behind the scenes of a Dundee pantomime

Photographer Mhairi Edwards and journalist Cheryl Peebles met the cast and crew during final rehearsal for Rapunzel.

Here they document behind the scenes and what makes people like Tom so dedicated to amateur musical theatre.

Dame has his make-up done backstage of Dundee pantomime
Tom Richmond who plays Dame Trott has his make done by Raymond Uphall-Wood.
Close-up of dame having make-up done for Dundee pantomime
Dentist by day, dame by night.

Tom Richmond – Dame Trott

Tom, 41, from Dundee, performed in his first show, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, as a Glasgow schoolboy.

“This is my 10th year in the panto, my decade of being the dame!

“I just love all the nonsense [of being the dame], I love the stupid jokes, I love the over the top acting, the faces, costumes, everything.

Preparations continue as the performers have their makeup applied.

“When you put all the hair and make-up on on it changes you and people act differently towards you.

“It takes 45 minutes to do the full make-up. Taking it off doesn’t actually take that long but the glitter stays forever!”

What does it feel like being on stage for a Dundee pantomime?

“Amazing. You can’t really describe the buzz you get from the audience.”

Tom Richmond, who plays Dame Trott, in part of his costume with choreographer Jenni Main.

Eilidh McLaren-Hussain – The Queen

Three generations of Eilidh McLaren-Hussain’s family have performed in Thomson-Leng’s Dundee pantomimes.

Hotels revenue manager Eilidh, 44, and children Raniyaa, 12, and Rayaan, 10, from Dundee, share the stage. Up to last year her mum Sharon McLaren was also in the cast.

“I’ve been brought up in the Gardyne. When she [mum] did rehearsals here I got dragged along to help out with programmes.

“Technically Raniyaa was in [Thomson-Leng’s] first ever panto because I was pregnant with her when we started them, but I didn’t know.

“They’re [the children] one of the main reasons I still do it now.

“It’s great being on stage with them. The last couple of years we had the three generations of us.

Mum Eilidh doing her daughter's hair for Dundee pantomime
Eilidh McLaren-Hussain who plays the queen with her kids Raniyaa, 12 and Rayaan, 10, who are also in the cast.
Eilidh has her crown fitted by Raymond Uphall-Wood.

Gordon and Rachel Hogg – stage crew and production assistant

Gordon Hogg, 67, from Wormit, was drafted into the Thomson-Leng chorus nearly 50 years ago to replace a member called to duty elsewhere.

“I turned up to sell programmes one night and came back the next to help back stage.

“But one of the one of the chorus men, a journalist, had been called away to a train crash in Glasgow.

“So I went on stage that night and when I came off stage they said, we’ll get you a costume and you can do the rest of the week.

“The reason I crew now is that people crewed for me. Without the people backstage the show doesn’t happen.”

Now retired, Gordon was a theatre charge nurse before teaching surgery. He got daughter Rachel involved in musical theatre at a young age.

Olivia Lindsay and Kirsty Stewart do their make up.
Girls in the ensemble get their hair and make up sorted.
Heidi Grieve watches as her friend has her make up done.

Rachel, 31, a St Andrew University personal assistant from Newport, says: “It was like a babysitter, he would just bring me to rehearsals!”

Her most memorable role? “Nancy in Oliver a couple of years back. The iconic red dress and the cockney accent.

“Singing solo is cathartic.”

Alison Ryder from props pleats Rapunzel’s hair.

Donna Bell – director

Former architect Donna Bell has risen through the ranks of the society over 26 years.

Donna, 57, now an NHS activities coordinator from Dundee, says: “I started as the tea lady!

“I moved from backstage to on stage quite quickly but backstage is my comfort zone.

“It’s crazy the conversations you have here. ‘Has anyone seen a toadstool?’

“We spend a week together in this craziness. I’ve met lifelong friends here.

“Usually they say if I don’t cry on opening night there’s something wrong!”

Rachael Mussen has her hair pleated by director Donna Bell.
The atmosphere is buzzing as preparations for the show continue.
Michael Sanderson who plays the king reading through his script in the dressing rooms.

Madeleine Keningdale – Rapunzel

“This dress makes me feel like a Disney princess and the hair makes it even more magical,” says student Madeleine Keningdale, 23.

“You do get nervous when you’re by yourself [on stage] but once you are into it you are fine.

“You just feel like your character then you come off stage and you’re so happy.”

Maddie Keningdale who plays Rapunzel in her dressing room.
Maddie Keningdale on stage as Rapunzel.

Ashley Petrie – wardrobe manager

Education consultant, Ashley Petrie, 41, from Dundee, is in charge of around 300 costumes for the panto.

“I can’t sew a stitch but I used to be a primary school teacher and put 400 kids on stage so I’m pretty good at spreadsheets and organising people!

“We start from the vision in Donna’s head. We have to understand that, see what she wants and what’s possible.

“My mum – Wendy Meiklejohn, 75 – has got involved this year. She can sew, so that helps.

Back stage, Wendy Meiklejohn sews up a costume quietly.

“Anything that can’t be glued or held together with safety pins she does.

“I’ve got a brilliant team of mums that come and help on Saturdays when the kids are at rehearsals.”

Kallan Wylie has his costume sorted by mum Kayleigh.
Volunteering parent Ruth Carr takes her work out to the corridor to get some space.

Ellen Ryder – Quinn

While Ellen Ryder, 30, from Dundee, is on stage her mum Alison is in charge of props.

“Our house is a little bit mad around this time. There’s always something random, like she will be looking for a hanky that sticks to the wall!

“When we did The Addams Family there were chainsaws, axes and bits of blood everywhere. Giant sandwiches in the kitchen are a normal thing now!”

Ellen was a child when she joined aged 10, and is now a mum herself to 18-month-old Jude.

“I’ve grown up with these people. It sounds really cheesy, but it is just like one big family.”

Cast member laughing backstage at Dundee pantomime rehearsal
It’s all laughs in the ensemble changing rooms as they wait for rehearsals to start.
The tech team during rehearsals.
Musicians below stage at Dundee pantomime rehearsal
The sound team led by musical director Billy Muir in the pit during rehearsals.
Leia Reilly, who plays the fairy, on stage.
Cast on stage rehearsing for Dundee pantomime
A stage moment during rehearsals.

Archie Turnbull – Harold the jester

Morgan Academy pupil and saxophonist Archie Turnbull, 16, says opening night is “something else”.

“All the anticipation happens in the first night, once that’s done it’s easy street.

“In rehearsals you have this community round about you, the friendships, the bonds, and you’re becoming a team to make a show happen.”

Archie rehearsing on stage for Dundee pantomime
Archie Turnbull who plays Harold the jester.
Lucy Reilly, ecstatic to be on stage, as Gothel.

Dundee pantomime Rapunzel by Thomson-Leng Musical Society runs at Gardyne Theatre from December 4 to 8.

