Driver, 78, reported after car collides with historic Bridge of Allan clock

Police were called to Henderson Street shortly before 4.30pm on Friday.

By Laura Devlin
The local town clock was damaged during the incident. Image: Bridge Of Allan Community Council
The local town clock was damaged during the incident. Image: Bridge Of Allan Community Council

A 78-woman will be reported for alleged road traffic offences after a vehicle collided with a historic clock in Bridge of Allan.

Police say that around 4.20pm on Friday an orange Mini Cooper appeared to strike a barrier as it exited a car park on Henderson Street.

The car drove on to Union Street where two parked cars were hit before finally striking the Paterson Memorial Clock causing significant damage.

The clock has been a symbol of the town for more than 120 years.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the car, was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, where she was treated. She has since been discharged.

Police appeal for witnesses

Police Scotland confirmed she will be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal for alleged road traffic offences.

They are also appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Constable Maxwell Polley said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and who has not yet spoken to police to come forward.

“I’d also like to view any dashcam footage from Union Street and Henderson Street captured between 4.20pm and 4.30pm.”

If you have any information that you believe may assist officers with their enquiries, please call 101 and quote incident number 2385 of Friday, 6 December 2024.

