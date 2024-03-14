It’s cake, candles and chorus line as Dundee musical society celebrates 60th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
It’s cake, candles and chorus line as Dundee musical society celebrates 60th birthday

To mark the group's 60th anniversary, we look back at magical photographic memories of rehearsals and productions. Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Kiss Me Kate cast members smile for the camera in 1984.
Kiss Me Kate cast members in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

This week’s Dundonian picture gallery shines the spotlight on the city’s Thomson-Leng Musical Society.

Founded in 1964, the society was established for employees of DC Thomson & Co to let its workers have fun staging musical productions.

It later changed its rules to allow family of staff and members of the public join.

To mark the group’s 60th anniversary, we are looking back at magical photographic memories of rehearsals and productions over the society’s six decades.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do they awaken any memories for you?

How it all began…

Six cast members in their costumes for a photocall in 1964.
Six cast members in their costumes for a photocall in 1964. Image: DC Thomson.

The Thomson-Leng Musical Society was formed in March 1964.

Its ethos from the start was to be a way for DC Thomson colleagues to come together and express themselves artistically, away from their day jobs.

Male cast members from the production of Oklahoma in 1964.
Male cast members from the production of Oklahoma in 1964. Image: DC Thomson.

Their first show, Oklahoma, was staged at the Neil Leitch Memorial Hall YMCA on Constitution Road in November 1964.

Oklahoma is full of familiar hit songs like Oh, What A Beautiful Morning, The Surrey With The Fringe On Top, People Will Say We’re In Love and the rousing title song, among many others.

It was to be the start of a long and successful history for the society.

Ladies of the thomson-leng musical society in dresses on stage
The first show set the standard of things to come. Image: DC Thomson.

A reviewer from the Regional Representative of the National Operatic and Dramatic Association said it was difficult to believe this was the society’s first production.

The review said: “Very convincing principals, enthusiastic chorus and dancers all contributed to a performance of high standard, despite obvious limitations of stage.”

Thomson-Leng Musical Society seeking Guys and Dolls…

Scarecrow (Roger Buist) and Dorothy (Sheena Cargill) in costume in 1966.
Scarecrow (Roger Buist) and Dorothy (Sheena Cargill) in 1966. Image: DC Thomson.

The society’s second musical, Carousel, was held at the Kingsway Technical College Hall, where they stayed until the early 1970s.

Other highlights included a production of The Wizard of Oz in 1966.

Five young Thomson-Leng Musical Society cast members in 1968.
Five young Thomson-Leng Musical Society cast members in 1968. Image: DC Thomson.

In 1968 the society made an appeal for new members through the DC Thomson in-house staff magazine, The Argus.

It asked that any “guys” or “dolls” interested in joining the society should contact the chairman and founding member, Ronald Caird.

The play on words was an allusion to their next production.

A review with pictures of Guys and Dolls from the Argus in 1969.
A review of Guys and Dolls from the Argus in 1969. Image: DC Thomson.

At this point, the society opened up its membership to wives and husbands.

Today, the society welcomes all, irrespective of affiliation with the company.

Six decades of fun on and off stage for Thomson-Leng Musical Society

Thomson-Leng Musical Society members pose for a group photograph in 1973.
Members pose for a group photograph in 1973. Image: DC Thomson.

Smiling faces all round for a group photocall taken in 1973.

This talented troupe has always been a safe bet for top-quality entertainment.

Unloading the scenery from a van for a stage production by the Thomson-Leng Musical Society in 1973.
Unloading the scenery for a stage production in 1973. Image: DC Thomson.

It’s a tough job, so let the stagehands handle it.

A group of enthusiasts helping to unload scenery before one of the society’s theatre productions in September 1973.

A promotional shot for 1975's Paint Your Wagon production by Thomson-Leng Musical Society
A promotional shot for 1975’s Paint Your Wagon. Image: DC Thomson.

Move over, Lee Marvin.

A promotional shot in costume for the society’s 1975 production of Paint Your Wagon, which looked like it was taken in Gold rush-era California.

Dundee group still going strong at the age of 60

A scene from the 1984 production of Kiss Me Kate.
A scene from the 1984 production of Kiss Me Kate. Image: DC Thomson.

The 1984 production of Kiss Me Kate was another triumph for TLMS.

The show featured great choreography, timelessly smashing outfits and cracking songs and was another success at the box-office and with the critics.

The King and I cast members with Agnes Boardman at Dundee's Whitehall Theatre in 1998.
The King and I cast members with Agnes Boardman at Whitehall Theatre in 1998. Image: DC Thomson.

The King and I opened at the Whitehall Theatre to a packed house in 1998.

The Rogers and Hammerstein hit musical was full of familiar melodies, such as Shall We Dance, Getting to Know You and many others.

Brian Boardman (the King) and Agnes Boardman (Anna) took the leading roles.

Fatty Arbuckle (Alan Hunter) holds centre stage in a scene from Mack &amp; Mabel in 2000.
Fatty Arbuckle (Alan Hunter) holds centre stage in a scene from Mack & Mabel in 2000. Image: DC Thomson.

The long-awaited Dundee premiere of Mack and Mabel kicked off the millennium in style in 2000 with packed houses at the Whitehall Theatre.

The cast was among the first in the country to perform the revised version of Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart’s production when it became available to amateurs.

One of the most significant recent changes was the creation of Thomson-Leng Youth Music Theatre (TLYMT) in 1998.

The combined society now has a regular membership for over 130 and between them they produce up to four main musical productions each year.

Thomson-Leng Musical Society is a Dundee success story that continues to go from strength to strength.

Happy birthday!

