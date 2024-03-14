It’s cake, candles and chorus line as Dundee musical society celebrates 60th birthday

This week’s Dundonian picture gallery shines the spotlight on the city’s Thomson-Leng Musical Society.

Founded in 1964, the society was established for employees of DC Thomson & Co to let its workers have fun staging musical productions.

It later changed its rules to allow family of staff and members of the public join.

To mark the group’s 60th anniversary, we are looking back at magical photographic memories of rehearsals and productions over the society’s six decades.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do they awaken any memories for you?

How it all began…

The Thomson-Leng Musical Society was formed in March 1964.

Its ethos from the start was to be a way for DC Thomson colleagues to come together and express themselves artistically, away from their day jobs.

Their first show, Oklahoma, was staged at the Neil Leitch Memorial Hall YMCA on Constitution Road in November 1964.

Oklahoma is full of familiar hit songs like Oh, What A Beautiful Morning, The Surrey With The Fringe On Top, People Will Say We’re In Love and the rousing title song, among many others.

It was to be the start of a long and successful history for the society.

A reviewer from the Regional Representative of the National Operatic and Dramatic Association said it was difficult to believe this was the society’s first production.

The review said: “Very convincing principals, enthusiastic chorus and dancers all contributed to a performance of high standard, despite obvious limitations of stage.”

Thomson-Leng Musical Society seeking Guys and Dolls…

The society’s second musical, Carousel, was held at the Kingsway Technical College Hall, where they stayed until the early 1970s.

Other highlights included a production of The Wizard of Oz in 1966.

In 1968 the society made an appeal for new members through the DC Thomson in-house staff magazine, The Argus.

It asked that any “guys” or “dolls” interested in joining the society should contact the chairman and founding member, Ronald Caird.

The play on words was an allusion to their next production.

At this point, the society opened up its membership to wives and husbands.

Today, the society welcomes all, irrespective of affiliation with the company.

Six decades of fun on and off stage for Thomson-Leng Musical Society

Smiling faces all round for a group photocall taken in 1973.

This talented troupe has always been a safe bet for top-quality entertainment.

It’s a tough job, so let the stagehands handle it.

A group of enthusiasts helping to unload scenery before one of the society’s theatre productions in September 1973.

Move over, Lee Marvin.

A promotional shot in costume for the society’s 1975 production of Paint Your Wagon, which looked like it was taken in Gold rush-era California.

Dundee group still going strong at the age of 60

The 1984 production of Kiss Me Kate was another triumph for TLMS.

The show featured great choreography, timelessly smashing outfits and cracking songs and was another success at the box-office and with the critics.

The King and I opened at the Whitehall Theatre to a packed house in 1998.

The Rogers and Hammerstein hit musical was full of familiar melodies, such as Shall We Dance, Getting to Know You and many others.

Brian Boardman (the King) and Agnes Boardman (Anna) took the leading roles.

The long-awaited Dundee premiere of Mack and Mabel kicked off the millennium in style in 2000 with packed houses at the Whitehall Theatre.

The cast was among the first in the country to perform the revised version of Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart’s production when it became available to amateurs.

One of the most significant recent changes was the creation of Thomson-Leng Youth Music Theatre (TLYMT) in 1998.

The combined society now has a regular membership for over 130 and between them they produce up to four main musical productions each year.

Thomson-Leng Musical Society is a Dundee success story that continues to go from strength to strength.

Happy birthday!