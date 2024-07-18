Jean van de Velde Carnoustie collapse 25 years on – and how Peter Alliss captured epic Open disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Golf

Jean van de Velde Carnoustie collapse 25 years on – and how Peter Alliss captured epic Open disaster

Scotland's Paul Lawrie was crowned champion as Van de Velde suffered biggest collapse in illustrious history of The Open in 1999. Graeme Strachan
Jean van de Velde in the water at the 18th as dreams of winning The Open dashed.
Legendary commentator Peter Alliss will forever be associated with the epic Open disaster suffered by Jean van de Velde at Carnoustie in 1999.

The words of the late Alliss became the stuff of legend.

Van de Velde was in the midst of arguably the most astonishing collapse in the illustrious history of The Open 25 years ago.

Leading by three strokes standing on the 18th tee, Van de Velde needed just a double-bogey six to claim the title and become the first player from France to win The Open since Arnaud Massy in 1907.

What happened to Jean van de Velde at Carnoustie?

The smart play was a long-iron lay-up off the tee, another lay-up and a wedge to attempt to make a par four, or a two-putt bogey.

Instead, he pulled out his driver and hit a wayward shot that came to rest on the 17th hole.

Van de Velde then decided to go for the green with his second shot rather than laying up before the Barry Burn.

His shot drifted right, ricocheted backwards off the railings of the grandstands by the side of the green, landed on top of the stone wall of the Barry Burn and then bounced 50 yards backwards into knee-deep rough.

Enter the Voice of Golf…

“His golfing brain stopped about ten minutes ago, I think,” Alliss said.

On his third shot, Van de Velde’s club got tangled in the rough on his downswing, and his ball flew into the Barry Burn.

“This is so, so, so sad and so unnecessary . . . oh Jean, Jean, Jean,” said Alliss, as the French golfer took off his shoes and socks and contemplated taking on a shot out of the burn around the 18th green.

“What are you doing?

“What on earth are you doing?

“Would somebody kindly stop him, give him a large brandy and mop him down?

“This really is beyond a joke now, he’s gone ga-ga.

“To attempt to hit the ball out of there is pure madness.

“He could end up not finishing in the top 20.”

But Van de Velde put his shoes and socks back on and eventually took a drop.

“Thank goodness,” said Alliss.

“Good sense prevails.”

He proceeded to hit his fifth shot into the green side bunker before blasting out to within six feet from the hole.

He made the putt for a triple-bogey seven, dropping him into a three-way play-off with Justin Leonard and Paul Lawrie.

What has Jean Van de Velde said about Carnoustie 1999 episode?

Alliss told viewers that he himself should have been “sitting at home enjoying a glass of malt by now, and waiting for the old lady to bring in a nice steak”, as the shadows lengthened at Carnoustie.

Aberdeen hero Lawrie won the play-off by three strokes to seal his one and only major.

Reflecting on the Carnoustie collapse in 2018, van de Velde said: “Golf is a large part of me but it doesn’t make me who I am as a human being.

“A lot of bad things happen around us, whether it’s family related or illness or more dramatic stuff, I always had the perspective to put the game of golf where it belongs.”

Would he have changed his approach and been more conservative?

Speaking to Golfweek magazine last year, he added: “I don’t think it would’ve changed anything.

“You could always argue the choice of the second shot [at the 18th] but how about the first 71 holes that put me so far ahead.

“Are we going to argue any of those?

“Everyone was hitting iron off the tee. I was pretty much the only one hitting driver.

“You could argue I had the wrong strategy except I pretty much had the right strategy.

“I was ahead of everybody else. I looked at my friends’ hitting irons into the rough and realised I might as well hit the bloody driver in the rough because you’ll be 60 yards up ahead.

“It’s common sense. Instead of chopping out and still having a long third, I had a short iron in my hands.”

Alliss gave a final interview to The Courier

Peter Alliss died in 2020 at the age of 89.

He broke off from his US Masters preparations to give a final interview to The Courier just months earlier where he told how his friendship with the late Sir Sean Connery was forged on the fairways of Gleneagles.

The commentator gave Sir Sean some tips to look the part before a golf scene in Goldfinger in 1964 and little did the two of them know it was just the start of the James Bond star’s love affair with the game.

After Alliss’ death, 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus said golf had “lost one of its great players, broadcasters, writers, ambassadors and, most important, one of the game’s true friends”.

Conversation