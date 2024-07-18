Perthshire’s James, 94, finally flies in Spitfire 72 years after mending the iconic plane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire’s James, 94, finally flies in Spitfire 72 years after mending the iconic plane

He took off from Perth Airport for what was a "dream come true".

By Neil Henderson
James being helped into the cockpit by Sam Jacob and Neil Hellier from Spitfires.com
James Smith being helped into the cockpit by Sam Jacob and Neil Hellier from Spitfires.com Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A 94-year-old Perthshire man has realised a dream by boarding a Spitfire aircraft he used to work on.

James Smith, from Dunning, read in The Courier that Goodwood-based Spitfires.com was bringing the iconic World War II plane to Perth Airport for pleasure flights for the first time.

For £3,300 the 30-minute experience enabled people to enjoy views of Perthshire and Fife from the cockpit – and even gave them a chance to take control of the aircraft.

The Spitfire over Perth.
The Spitfire flies over Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Spitfire pilot, Neil Parkinson.
Spitfire pilot Neil Parkinson. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

And there was added poignancy for former plumber James, who was an airframe mechanic working on Spitfires while completing his National Service between 1950 and 1952.

He was even seconded to the famous 617 Squadron ‘Dambusters’ for a time.

Seventy-two years on, James, finally took off for what was a “dream come true”.

James Smith from Dunning with Spitfire expert, Mark Hellier.
James Smith from Dunning with Spitfire expert, Mark Hellier. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

He said: “It’s thanks to The Courier – otherwise I’d have missed it,” he laughed.

“I told the family I’ve found what I want for my 95th birthday.

“The best moment was when I flew over my own village of Dunning where I live.

“I’d told neighbours to look out for me and I gave them a wave as we flew over.

“The Spitfire is an incredible piece of engineering and to experience it is beyond anything I could ever have imagined.”

It was amazing to fly Spitfire over Fife, says Burntisland man

Burntisland man Graeme Gillespie also took to the skies in a Spitfire.

As a retired engineer, Graeme’s passion and interest in all things mechanical drew him to boarding the aircraft.

The 65-year-old described the flight as “an assault on the senses”.

Graeme Gillespie from Burntisland.
Graeme Gillespie from Burntisland. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Spitfire being prepared for take off.
The Spitfire being prepared for take off. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“You are aware of so much going on all at once,” he said.

“There’s very little room inside the cockpit and you are acutely aware of things moving around you.

“It was amazing to fly over Fife and I could clearly see all the recognisable towns like Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath.

“We were asked by RAF Leuchars if the Spitfire would do a flypast the airfield and the pilot, Neil, readily agreed.

“I must admit that was just magical as we flew over Leuchars, a place I know so well.”

The iconic Spitfire.
The iconic Spitfire. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Mark Newbold, from Biggar, can’t hide his joy after his flight. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Derek Darnell from Inverness is all smiles after his flight.
Derek Darnell, from Inverness, is all smiles after his journey. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Spitfire takes off.
The Spitfire takes off. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

It’s the first time the Spitfire flights have been conducted out of Perth Airport and they have proved a huge success for Spitfires.com.

Courier photographer Kenny Smith was also on hand to capture the best images from the special flights.

Conversation