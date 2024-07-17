Best pictures as Spitfire takes to the skies over Perthshire and Fife

A Spitfire – the most iconic of all the World War II fighter aircraft – today took to the skies over Perthshire and Fife.

Three days of pleasure flights in the legendary aircraft are taking off from Perth Airport.

Flight experience specialist Spitfires.com has brought up one of its planes – giving the public a rare chance to experience the thrills of flying in a Spitfire.

But that experience comes at a price with 30-minute flights costing around £3,300.

Onlooker Blair Chalmers witnessed the legendary aircraft as it came in to land at Perth Airport.

He said: At around 3pm I heard the iconic and distinctive sound of a Spitfire.

“I was aware that the flights were taking place but i didn’t know what time they were at.

“When I saw the iconic plane it felt really nice to see how well looked after and how beautiful the spitfire had been kept.

“The Spitfire’s distinctive sound was very loud and different from any other plane around at the time.”

Flights took in the sights including over the River Tay and on to St Andrews, Kinnoull Hill Woodland Park and Scone Palace.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was given exclusive access to capture the best images of the iconic aircraft in all its glory.