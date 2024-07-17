Best pictures as Spitfire takes to the skies over Perthshire and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures as Spitfire takes to the skies over Perthshire and Fife

30-Minutes pleasure flights cost in the region of £3,300.

Spitfire flights from Scone Airport near Perth took pace today where fans of the aircraft were able to pay to have a half hour flights across the Perthshire landscape. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Spitfire flights from Scone Airport near Perth took pace today where fans of the aircraft were able to pay to have a half hour flights across the Perthshire landscape. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson & Emma Grady

A Spitfire – the most iconic of all the World War II fighter aircraft – today took to the skies over Perthshire and Fife.

Three days of pleasure flights in the legendary aircraft are taking off from Perth Airport.

Flight experience specialist Spitfires.com has brought up one of its planes – giving the public a rare chance to experience the thrills of flying in a Spitfire.

But that experience comes at a price with 30-minute flights costing around £3,300.

Three days of Spitfire flights taking off from Perth Airport

Onlooker Blair Chalmers witnessed the legendary aircraft as it came in to land at Perth Airport.

He said: At around 3pm I heard the iconic and distinctive sound of a Spitfire.

“I was aware that the flights were taking place  but i didn’t know what time they were at.

“When I saw the iconic plane it felt really nice to see how well looked after and how beautiful the spitfire had been kept.

“The Spitfire’s distinctive sound was very loud and different from any other plane around at the time.”

Flights took in the sights including over the River Tay and on to St Andrews, Kinnoull Hill Woodland Park and Scone Palace.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was given exclusive access to capture the best images of the iconic aircraft in all its glory.

95 year old RAF Veteran who worked on the spitfire during the Second World War getting briefed before flying.
RAF Veteran getting ready to fly over Perth.
Mark Hillier of Spitfire Flights escorts 95 year old RAF Veteran who worked on the spitfire during the Second World War got his first flight in one today over the Perthshire hills and glens.
Graeme Gillespie from Burntisland who treated himself to a retirement present.
Mark Newbold gets briefed ahead of his flight, a present from his wife for his 60th later this year.
Mark Newbold can’t hide his delight following his flight, a present from his wife for his 60th later this year.
Mark Newbold with loved ones in front of Spitfire.
The Spitfire with Derek Darnell on board flies across Perth and the surrounding area during its short 30 minute flight.
Spitfire Pilot Neil Parkinson.
The Spitfire about to take off.
Derek Darnell is briefed ahead of his flight, a present to himself.
The Spitfire with Derek Darnell on board flies across Perth and the surrounding area during its short 30 minute flight.
Derek Darnell delighted following his short flight.

