Forth Road Bridge set to welcome hundreds of visitors for Doors Open Days 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Forth Road Bridge set to welcome hundreds of visitors for Doors Open Days 2024

Tours will take place in September.

By James Simpson
Queensferry Crossing.
Forth Road Bridge. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Hundreds of people are being offered a chance to explore the Forth Road Bridge as part of Doors Open Days.

Scotland’s largest free festival is taking place throughout September, celebrating the history and culture of Scotland.

Three hundred places are up for grabs for the minibus tours of the bridge, which will take place on Saturday, September 28.

Visitors will have the chance to explore the deck at South Queensferry and the anchorage chambers.

Tours will last an hour with commentary being provided by members of Bear Scotland’s staff.

This is the third year the event has taken place as part of the Doors Open Days events.

A Forth Bridges exhibition will also be held at Transport Scotland’s Contact and Education Centre between 9am and 5pm, featuring special exhibits and educational activities.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s operating company representative for south east Scotland said applicants will be selected at random for the tours.

‘Rare chance to visit parts of the bridge’

He said: “We’re delighted to welcome visitors back to the Forth Road Bridge on Doors Open Day for the third year running.

“Our guided minibus tours give the public a rare chance to visit parts of the bridge normally hidden from view, and to hear from experienced members of staff.

“In response to feedback, we’re allocating places this year via a random ballot to give everyone an equal chance.”

Members of the public can enter the ballot by visiting Bear Scotland’s website.

The ballot will close on August 1 and successful applicants will be notified over the following days.

More from Fife

Abusive foster carer from Fife loses fight to clear name from beyond the grave
Maj Gen Roddis
Major General from Fife admits 'disgraceful conduct of an indecent kind'
Actors leave the chip shop in Inverkeithing after filming a scene for the new Karen Pirie series.
Production crews in Inverkeithing for filming of ITV crime drama Karen Pirie
Jamie Scott outside The Newport in 2023.
EXCLUSIVE: Newport restaurant staff in wages limbo three months after shock closure
Corrie Inglis
Pub fight's final kick lands Fife man in dock
David Redgewell was stuck at Kirkcaldy railway station when lifts were switched off.
Wheelchair user slams 'outrageous' experience at Kirkcaldy railway station where lifts are switched off…
Could Fife be a natural home for GB Energy? Image: DC Thomson.
Could Labour’s GB Energy be based in Fife?
Emergency services at the scene of a crash on the A92 near Cowdenbeath.
Man, 53, dies after A92 lorry crash near Cowdenbeath
Harbour seal 'Mango' rescued in Dysart
Seal pup 'Mango' taken in by charity after Dysart rescue
A man was seen riding on an e-scooter along the busy A92 in Fife.
Man, 25, charged after allegedly riding e-scooter on A92 in Fife