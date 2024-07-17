Forth Road Bridge set to welcome hundreds of visitors for Doors Open Days 2024

Hundreds of people are being offered a chance to explore the Forth Road Bridge as part of Doors Open Days.

Scotland’s largest free festival is taking place throughout September, celebrating the history and culture of Scotland.

Three hundred places are up for grabs for the minibus tours of the bridge, which will take place on Saturday, September 28.

Visitors will have the chance to explore the deck at South Queensferry and the anchorage chambers.

Tours will last an hour with commentary being provided by members of Bear Scotland’s staff.

This is the third year the event has taken place as part of the Doors Open Days events.

A Forth Bridges exhibition will also be held at Transport Scotland’s Contact and Education Centre between 9am and 5pm, featuring special exhibits and educational activities.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s operating company representative for south east Scotland said applicants will be selected at random for the tours.

‘Rare chance to visit parts of the bridge’

He said: “We’re delighted to welcome visitors back to the Forth Road Bridge on Doors Open Day for the third year running.

“Our guided minibus tours give the public a rare chance to visit parts of the bridge normally hidden from view, and to hear from experienced members of staff.

“In response to feedback, we’re allocating places this year via a random ballot to give everyone an equal chance.”

Members of the public can enter the ballot by visiting Bear Scotland’s website.

The ballot will close on August 1 and successful applicants will be notified over the following days.