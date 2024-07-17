Perth Leisure Pool swimming facilities closed until at least Friday as staff issue apology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth Leisure Pool swimming facilities closed until at least Friday as staff issue apology

The whole leisure facility was forced to shut for a short period of time on Wednesday evening.

By James Simpson
Perth Leisure Pool to remain closed until further notice.
Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth Leisure Pool has been forced to close its swimming facilities suddenly.

An announcement was made by Live Active on Wednesday evening via social media.

The whole leisure facility was closed for a short period of time before the gym and health suite reopened at 7pm.

Both the training and leisure pool are not expected to reopen until Friday.

In a post on Facebook, Perth Leisure Pool said: “We regret to inform you that we have had to close Perth Leisure Pool at short notice tonight.

“The gym and health suite will reopen tonight (Wednesday) at 7pm.

“The swimming pools (both leisure and training) will remain closed on Thursday, July 18 and we aim to reopen them at the normal times on Friday 19th July.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The post included a series of slides urging visitors to follow the pool guidelines.

Live Active have been approached for comment.

