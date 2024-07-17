Perth Leisure Pool swimming facilities closed until at least Friday as staff issue apology

Perth Leisure Pool has been forced to close its swimming facilities suddenly.

An announcement was made by Live Active on Wednesday evening via social media.

The whole leisure facility was closed for a short period of time before the gym and health suite reopened at 7pm.

Both the training and leisure pool are not expected to reopen until Friday.

In a post on Facebook, Perth Leisure Pool said: “We regret to inform you that we have had to close Perth Leisure Pool at short notice tonight.

“The gym and health suite will reopen tonight (Wednesday) at 7pm.

“The swimming pools (both leisure and training) will remain closed on Thursday, July 18 and we aim to reopen them at the normal times on Friday 19th July.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The post included a series of slides urging visitors to follow the pool guidelines.

Live Active have been approached for comment.