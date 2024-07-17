Craig Levein on St Johnstone career plan for young stars Fran Franczak and Taylor Steven

Sending St Johnstone rising star, Fran Franczak, out on loan this season is an option Craig Levein will consider.

The Perth boss is delighted that the 16-year-old has signed a new two-year contract with the club and predicted a “great career”.

Regular first team game-time over the next few months will be crucial to Franczak’s development.

But Levein has yet to make up his mind whether he’s going to get that with Saints in the Premiership or down a division.

“Fran should take confidence from the games he played last year,” he said.

“He can compete, not just in the cup competitions, but once we start the league as well.

“Last season was all new to him.

“He sat in the stand quite a lot last year, sat on the bench quite a lot last year and got on the field 10 times.

“This year, he needs to play more games.

“I will make a decision about whether he plays those games with us or goes out on loan to help develop his career.

“That decision will probably be around the end of the cup games.”

‘Automatic’ progress

Levein added: “Lots of different things will feed into that decision.

“He’s proved he’s capable of playing in the Premiership.

“So it would need to be Championship or something high end of the one below just to get him the challenge that he needs.

“The very fact he’s playing every week will then bring the improvement itself.

“He really doesn’t need anything other than that environment to go and play on a weekly basis.

“Because of his attitude, which is first class, his development will be automatic.

“He plays every game like it’s his first match.

“He’s excited, he loves playing football. He’s a workaholic in here.

“Every time I see him, he’s doing something. Hard graft is just in his nature.

“Add the quality on top of that and I think he’s got a great career ahead of him.”

Best positions

Wing-back and attacking midfielder are the two positions that appear to be the most natural fit for Franczak, who turns 17 next month.

“I expect him to be better this season,” said Levein. “He’s done well and I’m pleased with him.

“He can play the right hand side or that advanced midfield role as well.

“He just runs in behind and is a good finisher as well.

“It’s good for the club and for him that we are kind of on the same page.

“The fact he’s had game time leads him to be confident that he can get more game time.”

‘Old school’

Taylor Steven already has three loan spells under his belt, the last of which (at Alloa) has really accelerated the 20-year-old’s development.

As with Franczak, Levein has yet to make up his mind on the forward’s next career step.

“Taylor’s a wee bit old school from the point of view that although he’s not the biggest, he’ll rough you up a bit,” he said.

“He’s got strength, determination and would be awkward to play against.

“Like Fran, his attitude is brilliant and these guys tend to do well.

“Forward, maybe off the side, off the right coming onto his left, that’s where he played at Alloa.

“He’s dotted about in the games we’ve had but he’s done well.

“I don’t know if he’s done with loan football yet, it will depend on what our squad looks like.”