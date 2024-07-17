Craig Levein on St Johnstone career plan for young stars Fran Franczak and Taylor Steven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Levein on St Johnstone career plan for young stars Fran Franczak and Taylor Steven

Both players have impressed the manager in pre-season.

By Eric Nicolson
Fran Franczak and Taylor Steven are both highly thought of at St Johnstone.
Fran Franczak and Taylor Steven are both highly thought of at St Johnstone. Images: SNS.

Sending St Johnstone rising star, Fran Franczak, out on loan this season is an option Craig Levein will consider.

The Perth boss is delighted that the 16-year-old has signed a new two-year contract with the club and predicted a “great career”.

Regular first team game-time over the next few months will be crucial to Franczak’s development.

But Levein has yet to make up his mind whether he’s going to get that with Saints in the Premiership or down a division.

“Fran should take confidence from the games he played last year,” he said.

“He can compete, not just in the cup competitions, but once we start the league as well.

“Last season was all new to him.

Fran Franczak prepares to make his St Johnstone debut.
Fran Franczak prepares to make his St Johnstone debut. Image: SNS.

“He sat in the stand quite a lot last year, sat on the bench quite a lot last year and got on the field 10 times.

“This year, he needs to play more games.

“I will make a decision about whether he plays those games with us or goes out on loan to help develop his career.

“That decision will probably be around the end of the cup games.”

‘Automatic’ progress

Levein added: “Lots of different things will feed into that decision.

“He’s proved he’s capable of playing in the Premiership.

“So it would need to be Championship or something high end of the one below just to get him the challenge that he needs.

“The very fact he’s playing every week will then bring the improvement itself.

“He really doesn’t need anything other than that environment to go and play on a weekly basis.

“Because of his attitude, which is first class, his development will be automatic.

Fran Franczak slides to make a tackle against Hibs.
Fran Franczak slides to make a tackle against Hibs. Image: Shutterstock.

“He plays every game like it’s his first match.

“He’s excited, he loves playing football. He’s a workaholic in here.

“Every time I see him, he’s doing something. Hard graft is just in his nature.

“Add the quality on top of that and I think he’s got a great career ahead of him.”

Best positions

Wing-back and attacking midfielder are the two positions that appear to be the most natural fit for Franczak, who turns 17 next month.

“I expect him to be better this season,” said Levein. “He’s done well and I’m pleased with him.

“He can play the right hand side or that advanced midfield role as well.

“He just runs in behind and is a good finisher as well.

“It’s good for the club and for him that we are kind of on the same page.

“The fact he’s had game time leads him to be confident that he can get more game time.”

‘Old school’

Taylor Steven already has three loan spells under his belt, the last of which (at Alloa) has really accelerated the 20-year-old’s development.

As with Franczak, Levein has yet to make up his mind on the forward’s next career step.

“Taylor’s a wee bit old school from the point of view that although he’s not the biggest, he’ll rough you up a bit,” he said.

St Johnstone's Taylor Steven shone on loan for Alloa last season.
St Johnstone’s Taylor Steven shone on loan for Alloa last season. Image: SNS

“He’s got strength, determination and would be awkward to play against.

“Like Fran, his attitude is brilliant and these guys tend to do well.

“Forward, maybe off the side, off the right coming onto his left, that’s where he played at Alloa.

“He’s dotted about in the games we’ve had but he’s done well.

“I don’t know if he’s done with loan football yet, it will depend on what our squad looks like.”

