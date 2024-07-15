Young St Johnstone star Fran Franczak commits his future to Perth club with new contract

St Johnstone rising star, Fran Franczak, has signed a new contract with the Perth club.

The 16-year-old broke into the first team last season, becoming Saints’ youngest ever player.

Big things are expected of the local lad, who has featured as a wing-back and advanced midfielder.

Franczak caught the eye with a substitute appearance on day one of the campaign at Brechin on Saturday and now has the security of a two-year contract as he seeks to become a Premiership regular under Craig Levein.

‘Believing in me’

He told Saints TV: “When I got the news about the new contract, I was very happy and the first thing I did was text my mum and dad.

“They were so happy too.

“I’ve been at the club for eight years now and that has been a dream come true.

“When I was young I used to come to the games and watch the team play, wishing that could be me one day.

“I’m pleased with how I am developing. The journey so far has been a lot of hard work but it is all worth it.

“I need to give a big thanks to the gaffer and the staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play.

“Now I want to keep improving, keep the head down and keep getting better every day.”