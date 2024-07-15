Young St Johnstone star Fran Franczak commits his future to Perth club with new contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Young St Johnstone star Fran Franczak commits his future to Perth club with new contract

The 16-year-old wants to build on his breakthrough season.

By Eric Nicolson
Young St Johnstone star, Fran Franczak.
Young St Johnstone star, Fran Franczak. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone rising star, Fran Franczak, has signed a new contract with the Perth club.

The 16-year-old broke into the first team last season, becoming Saints’ youngest ever player.

Big things are expected of the local lad, who has featured as a wing-back and advanced midfielder.

Franczak caught the eye with a substitute appearance on day one of the campaign at Brechin on Saturday and now has the security of a two-year contract as he seeks to become a Premiership regular under Craig Levein.

‘Believing in me’

He told Saints TV: “When I got the news about the new contract, I was very happy and the first thing I did was text my mum and dad.

“They were so happy too.

“I’ve been at the club for eight years now and that has been a dream come true.

Craig Levein with Fran Franczak.
Craig Levein with Fran Franczak. Image: SNS.

“When I was young I used to come to the games and watch the team play, wishing that could be me one day.

“I’m pleased with how I am developing. The journey so far has been a lot of hard work but it is all worth it.

“I need to give a big thanks to the gaffer and the staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play.

“Now I want to keep improving, keep the head down and keep getting better every day.”

Conversation