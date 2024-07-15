Geoff Brown reveals preferred site for new St Johnstone community hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Geoff Brown reveals preferred site for new St Johnstone community hub

Brown has donated the proceeds of the club to fund the project.

By Eric Nicolson
Geoff Brown has sold St Johnstone to Adam Webb and will now build a community hub near McDiarmid Park.
Geoff Brown has sold St Johnstone to Adam Webb and will now build a community hub near McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.

Former St Johnstone owner Geoff Brown has identified the spot where he hopes to build a new community hub.

Brown completed the sale of the Perth Club to American lawyer, Adam Webb, last week.

When he announced Saints were on the market after over 30 years in his hands, the house-builder revealed an act of huge generosity by declaring the net proceeds would be donated to the St Johnstone Community Trust.

And from that pot of money a community hub is to be built.

Brown has now revealed that disused ground next to the Crieff Road, Tesco supermarket, which used to be a slip-road on to the city by-pass, is his preferred site for the multi-million-pound project.

Geoff Brown and Adam Webb.
Geoff Brown and Adam Webb. Image: SNS.

“What I’m still trying to get is the piece of land next to Tesco,” he said.

“We’ve had (First Minister) John Swinney out to try and get Transport Scotland to move.

“There’s three acres in there and I’d like to think that’s where I can build it.

“It’s going to provide everything to take on young players.

“You put the community office in it and work from there, but until I get the ground, I can’t take it on.

“There will be no architect on it until that point.”

On the same page with Adam Webb

Brown’s vision for a community hub dovetails nicely with Webb’s plans to make better use of the vast edge-of-city land McDiarmid Park sits on.

“One of the things that Adam bought into was the fact that St Johnstone is a club on 22 acres of ground,” he said.

“He never saw that as being a problem – he saw that as being an asset.

“With the others who I talked to, it was always: ‘I don’t really want to buy real estate’.

“I didn’t have any other offers. I had plenty talking. They didn’t want the ground, as such.

“Adam was quite clear when he came here and had a look.”

Brown added: “I’m hopeful that the guy is good – and he’s insisted on keeping me as honorary president!

“He’s got enthusiasm and an American attitude.

“When you’ve got a data room that goes back three years, he’s got bags of history.

“Being a lawyer, it didn’t take him a lot of time to read it.

“You can see where we’ve gone wrong. He knows how difficult it will be.

“There’s nothing hidden. He won’t find any traps.”

