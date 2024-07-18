What next for Reform UK in Tayside and Fife after shock election surge?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What next for Reform UK in Tayside and Fife after shock election surge?

Matthew Wren stood for Reform UK in North East Fife. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

The unexpected surge in support for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK in Scotland was one of the main talking points from the general election.

In seats across Scotland, including Dundee Central and two Fife constituencies, the party picked up more votes than the flailing Tories.

That was despite many of the party’s candidates having little to no profile, while others were embroiled in major scandals during the campaign.

Reform insiders in Tayside and Fife who spoke to The Courier are buoyed by the strong performance and reckon Holyrood seats are there for the taking in 2026.

Meanwhile, senior Tories from across the regions recognise the growing threat of Farage’s party and admit it needs to be countered to stave off disaster.

‘People are disillusioned’

St Andrews University student Matthew Wren, who stood in North East Fife, was one of Reform’s many candidates who beat the Tories.

He picked up 4.9% of the vote locally, while former Conservative MSP Bill Bowman managed just 3.9%.

In neighbouring Glenrothes and Mid Fife, Reform candidate Ian Smith was backed by 9.8% of voters – nearly twice as many as the Tories.

Mr Wren at an election hustings. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“People are more disillusioned with the Conservatives, and that led them to turn to Reform,” Mr Wren says.

He reckons many residents in the area tactically backed the Lib Dems, who won comfortably, to keep out the SNP.

“If people were convinced they didn’t need to vote tactically, the Reform vote could be higher,” Mr Wren says.

Nigel Farage’s party had a more successful night than many expected. Image: Shutterstock.

Many were baffled by the extent of Reform’s success considering lots of the party’s candidates were almost entirely unknown and did little campaigning.

But Mr Wren says he was out in North East Fife canvassing voters regularly – and claims Mr Farage had a strong social media presence.

‘Not a one-off’

Reform has often been seen as a very direct threat to the Tories.

But Perth and Kinross-shire candidate Helen McDade says the party managed to peel away voters from various other parties.

“It is a mistake to think everybody who supports Reform was a Tory voter,” she says.

Ms McDade is confident Reform can win a seat in every Holyrood region at the next Scottish Parliament election.

Helen McDade stood for Reform in Perth and Kinross-shire.

They could benefit from the proportional list system, which lets voters back who they want instead of only having to vote tactically.

Reform may be a million miles away from the Scottish Greens when it comes to policies.

But their approach to gaining MSPs at Holyrood via the regional list is of interest to Mr Farage’s party.

“The Greens have worked that system, and credit to them,” says Ms McDade.

She adds: “We’re expecting to do well. It’s not something that was a one-off.”

The party has not yet committed to standing in every Holyrood constituency – but preparation for the 2026 campaign is underway.

Tory concerns

All of that is greatly worrying to the Scottish Tories, who were already struggling before having to compete against another right-wing rival.

The party managed to pick up just 12% of the vote, their worst ever performance in Scotland at a Westminster election.

North East MSP Maurice Golden. Image: Richard Gardner/Shutterstock.

North East MSP Maurice Golden warned a similar result in May 2026 would be “cataclysmic”.

He says: “Reform managed to poll a high number of votes given they had no campaign on the ground here. That’s an obvious concern.”

Former Tory MSP Mr Bowman, who was beaten out by Mr Wren in North East Fife, says: “That was a surprise.”

Former North East MSP Bill Bowman. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Did any senior Conservatives at all see Reform’s strong performance coming, or was it a complete surprise to them as well?

“From knocking on hundreds of doors across Angus and Perthshire, we weren’t getting people identifying as Reform,” Mr Golden says. “We didn’t pick that up.”

“People felt the Conservatives weren’t going to deliver for them, and they opted for what I would suggest was a protest vote.”

But Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Liz Smith wasn’t too shocked by Reform’s vote.

Tory MSP Liz Smith. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“We were coming across Reform voters, particularly later on in the campaign,” she says.

“I wasn’t surprised.”

She added: “I think it’s a mixture of things. We were obviously not popular.

“People thought it was time that the Tories lost. There was a bit of a protest vote.

“We’ve got to understand why we’re not getting that vote, and why we’re not appealing to the public.”

