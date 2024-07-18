Perth’s new Destiny Bridge set to meet in middle as £150m link road nears completion

The River Tay’s newest and most ambitious crossing is edging closer to completion.

The Destiny Bridge is being built a few miles north of Perth. It is part of the £150 million Cross Tay Link Road project.

Workers started with the piers on the east and west bank of the river and are constructing it in segments.

Bosses say 48 of the 56 sections are now complete, and the two sides are close to meeting in the middle.

The whole bridge is on course to be finished later this year.

Meanwhile, the Cross Tay Link Road is scheduled for completion next spring.

As part of the project, a 6km stretch of new carriageway is also being constructed to the north of Scone.

This route, named the New Kingsway, will link the A9 Perth to Inverness road with the A93 to Blairgowrie and the A94 to Coupar Angus.

Street signs, traffic lights, safety barriers and other elements are being installed and vehicles have already been using a section between Stormontfield roundabout and the A93 roundabout.

Derek Walsh, contracts manager for BAM UK & Ireland, says motorists can expect to see significant signs of progress on Destiny Bridge and the wider project.

“We have gained some real momentum over the past two months,” he said.

Destiny Bridge name chosen by schoolkids

The Cross Tay Link Road is the biggest infrastructure project ever undertaken by Perth and Kinross Council.

It also involves the realignment of the dual carriageway on the A9 to the north of the Inveralmond Roundabout.

Backers say the new route, diverting vehicles across the Destiny Bridge and the New Kingsway, will improve traffic flow, and reduce journey times.

It is also forecast to reduce congestion and related pollution in Perth city centre.

The project has been more than a decade in the making.

Planning permission was granted in 2019 and earthworks started in 2022.

It is being funded by Perth and Kinross Council and the Scottish Government via the Tay Cities Region Deal.

And the names, Destiny Bridge and New Kingsway, were both chosen by local schoolchildren.

Second bridge also nearing completion

Surfacing on the New Kingsway has progressed well throughout June and into July, say bosses in their latest update.

And crews are now looking to finish up the remaining works on signs and verges.

Another crossing – the Green Bridge across the New Kingsway at Highfield – is also nearly there.

Some finishing touches to landscaping, fencing and pathways are needed. But once finished, it will provide a connection to Highfield Woods for walkers, cyclists and wildlife.

Jillian Fergusson, Roads Infrastructure Manager for Perth and Kinross Council, said: “We are progressing well throughout all areas of the build.

“And I am particularly pleased to report that 48 deck segments out of 56 on Destiny Bridge are poured and complete.”