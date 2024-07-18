Perth’s new Destiny Bridge set to meet in middle as £150m link road nears completion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth’s new Destiny Bridge set to meet in middle as £150m link road nears completion

New pictures show the scale of the work on the Destiny Bridge, part of the long-awaited Cross Tay Link Road project

By Morag Lindsay
Two sides of Destiny Bridge under construction over River Tay with small gap in middle
This photo shows how close the Destiny Bridge is to joining in the middle. Image: Cross Tay Link Road.

The River Tay’s newest and most ambitious crossing is edging closer to completion.

The Destiny Bridge is being built a few miles north of Perth. It is part of the £150 million Cross Tay Link Road project.

Workers started with the piers on the east and west bank of the river and are constructing it in segments.

Bosses say 48 of the 56 sections are now complete, and the two sides are close to meeting in the middle.

The whole bridge is on course to be finished later this year.

Destiny Bridge, covered in scaffolding and equipment as train passes underneath
A close-up of the work on the Destiny Bridge. Image: Cross Tay Link Road.

Meanwhile, the Cross Tay Link Road is scheduled for completion next spring.

As part of the project, a 6km stretch of new carriageway is also being constructed to the north of Scone.

This route, named the New Kingsway, will link the A9 Perth to Inverness road with the A93 to Blairgowrie and the A94 to Coupar Angus.

Street signs, traffic lights, safety barriers and other elements are being installed and vehicles have already been using a section between Stormontfield roundabout and the A93 roundabout.

View of New Kingsway, with green bridge for pedestrians and cyclists in background and roundabout with road signs in foreground
The New Kingsway, looking west to the Green Bridge at Highfield, is also looking more like a finished road. Image: DC Thomson.

Derek Walsh, contracts manager for BAM UK & Ireland, says motorists can expect to see significant signs of progress on Destiny Bridge and the wider project.

“We have gained some real momentum over the past two months,” he said.

Destiny Bridge name chosen by schoolkids

The Cross Tay Link Road is the biggest infrastructure project ever undertaken by Perth and Kinross Council.

It also involves the realignment of the dual carriageway on the A9 to the north of the Inveralmond Roundabout.

Backers say the new route, diverting vehicles across the Destiny Bridge and the New Kingsway, will improve traffic flow, and reduce journey times.

It is also forecast to reduce congestion and related pollution in Perth city centre.

Destiny Bridge under construction with farmland in background
Destiny Bridge, from near Luncarty this week. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Workers with concrete blocks on Destiny Bridge
Workers move another section into place. Image: Cross Tay Link Road.

The project has been more than a decade in the making.

Planning permission was granted in 2019 and earthworks started in 2022.

It is being funded by Perth and Kinross Council and the Scottish Government via the Tay Cities Region Deal.

And the names, Destiny Bridge and New Kingsway, were both chosen by local schoolchildren.

Second bridge also nearing completion

Surfacing on the New Kingsway has progressed well throughout June and into July, say bosses in their latest update.

And crews are now looking to finish up the remaining works on signs and verges.

View of New Kingsway road with cars in distance
Traffic on the New Kingsway coming from the Scone direction. Image: DC Thomson.

Another crossing – the Green Bridge across the New Kingsway at Highfield – is also nearly there.

Some finishing touches to landscaping, fencing and pathways are needed. But once finished, it will provide a connection to Highfield Woods for walkers, cyclists and wildlife.

Jillian Fergusson, Roads Infrastructure Manager for Perth and Kinross Council, said: “We are progressing well throughout all areas of the build.

“And I am particularly pleased to report that 48 deck segments out of 56 on Destiny Bridge are poured and complete.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Matthew Wren stood for Reform UK in North East Fife. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
What next for Reform UK in Tayside and Fife after shock election surge?
Perth Leisure Pool to remain closed until further notice.
Perth Leisure Pool swimming facilities closed until at least Friday as staff issue apology
Spitfire flights from Scone Airport near Perth took pace today where fans of the aircraft were able to pay to have a half hour flights across the Perthshire landscape. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Spitfire takes to the skies over Perthshire and Fife
Gary Moore
Dundee youth worker struck off after embezzling money from children's charity
John Johnston holding a bag of sausages outside Toad in the Hole while wife Diane looks delighted
Meet the sausage fans queuing down the street for Blairgowrie’s sold-out bangers
Kamil Nowak
Sex offender caught with illicit passport in Perth claimed he was 'afraid of police…
An Evri van and parcels dumped on the side of a road.
Apology after Evri parcels 'dumped' in Perthshire
4
Mirror Man sculpture on Loch Earn at sunset
What's happened to the plan to return Loch Earn's Mirror Man?
Louise and Alan Marshall
Perth couple 'ended 86-year-old's normal life' in assault and robbery plot
Leader of Perth and Kinross Council Grant Laing.
Can Perth's £5m Levelling Up dream survive UK change of government?

Conversation