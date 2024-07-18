Transport chiefs’ warning to ScotRail after wheelchair user’s Kirkcaldy station ordeal

Transport chiefs have told ScotRail to ensure railway station ramps are accessible following a wheelchair user’s “outrageous” experience at Kirkcaldy.

David Redgewell almost became stranded after staff shut down lifts when they went home for the day.

He says he feared being attacked after becoming stuck in the station’s subway.

And the Cheltenham man is now nervous of travelling by train north of the border.

However, Transport Scotland has intervened, calling his plight unacceptable.

David was travelling from Leven to Dundee when he became stuck traying to change platforms at Kirkcaldy.

He ended up having to make a 20-minute detour by road to reach the northbound side.

However, he then found the disabled access closed and the help point broken.

And train staff eventually called a taxi to take him to his destination.

‘Vulnerable to being attacked in Kirkcaldy station subway’

ScotRail said lifts at Kirkcaldy are always shut when the station is unmanned “for safety reasons”.

However, David says that is “blatant discrimination” and a breach of the Disability Discrimination Act.

“There is no excuse for shutting down lifts just for the convenience of ScotRail,” he says.

“In England, we don’t shut lifts at night,

“This makes me very nervous to come north of the border now,” he says.

“Kirkcaldy is now a junction station for Leven and my plea to the Scottish transport minister is to make sure your stations are accessible.

“What happened to me is shocking and outrageous and it left me vulnerable to being attacked in the subway.”

‘We fully understand frustrations’

Kirkcaldy SNP MSP David Torrance has pledged to raise the issue at government level as soon as possible.

He says: “I’ll be taking this up with the transport minister.

“It’s not acceptable that somebody who is disabled is left stranded, especially when they’re using a new railway line that cost £120 million to build.”

A spokesperson for Transport Scotland said rail accessibility is a reserved matter.

However, they added: “This was not an acceptable customer experience and we fully understand Mr Redgewell’s frustrations.

“We have reminded ScotRail it is important all customer help points are in working order and that station ramps are accessible.”