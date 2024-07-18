Transport chiefs’ warning to ScotRail after wheelchair user’s Kirkcaldy station ordeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Transport chiefs’ warning to ScotRail after wheelchair user’s Kirkcaldy station ordeal

David Redgewell feared being attacked in the station subway after discovering lifts had been switched off.

By Claire Warrender
The entrance to Kirkcaldy station's northbound platform, where the disabled access was closed. Image: Google.
Transport chiefs have told ScotRail to ensure railway station ramps are accessible following a wheelchair user’s “outrageous” experience at Kirkcaldy.

David Redgewell almost became stranded after staff shut down lifts when they went home for the day.

He says he feared being attacked after becoming stuck in the station’s subway.

David Redgewell was stuck at Kirkcaldy railway station when lifts were switched off.
And the Cheltenham man is now nervous of travelling by train north of the border.

However, Transport Scotland has intervened, calling his plight unacceptable.

David was travelling from Leven to Dundee when he became stuck traying to change platforms at Kirkcaldy.

He ended up having to make a 20-minute detour by road to reach the northbound side.

However, he then found the disabled access closed and the help point broken.

And train staff eventually called a taxi to take him to his destination.

‘Vulnerable to being attacked in Kirkcaldy station subway’

ScotRail said lifts at Kirkcaldy are always shut when the station is unmanned “for safety reasons”.

However, David says that is “blatant discrimination” and a breach of the Disability Discrimination Act.

“There is no excuse for shutting down lifts just for the convenience of ScotRail,” he says.

“In England, we don’t shut lifts at night,

“This makes me very nervous to come north of the border now,” he says.

“Kirkcaldy is now a junction station for Leven and my plea to the Scottish transport minister is to make sure your stations are accessible.

“What happened to me is shocking and outrageous and it left me vulnerable to being attacked in the subway.”

‘We fully understand frustrations’

Kirkcaldy SNP MSP David Torrance has pledged to raise the issue at government level as soon as possible.

He says: “I’ll be taking this up with the transport minister.

“It’s not acceptable that somebody who is disabled is left stranded, especially when they’re using a new railway line that cost £120 million to build.”

A spokesperson for Transport Scotland said rail accessibility is a reserved matter.

However, they added: “This was not an acceptable customer experience and we fully understand Mr Redgewell’s frustrations.

“We have reminded ScotRail it is important all customer help points are in working order and that station ramps are accessible.”

Conversation