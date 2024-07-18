Scottish Government accused of withholding important information from report on Montrose coastal erosion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Government accused of withholding important information from report on Montrose coastal erosion

In a letter seen by The Courier, the Government admits omitting possible linkage between dredging and the disappearing dunes of the Angus town.

Former naval officer Alex Coull who lives in Montrose, says information was removed to avoid arguments.
Former naval officer Alex Coull who lives in Montrose, says information was removed to avoid arguments. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Sean O'Neil

The Scottish Government has been accused of purposefully withholding the impacts of dredging from a report into coastal erosion in Montrose.

Alex Coull, a 72-year-old former navy and port worker, believes the public has not been given the full picture when it comes to the causes of the looming crisis facing the Angus town.

Mr Coull cites a 2012 study by Dundee University which indicates that sand removed from the bay could be a contributing factor to the weakening of the dunes which protect Montrose from the sea.

The sand dunes at Montrose on the left of the picture and the sea on the right
The sand dunes at Montrose are being claimed at an alarming rate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The study states: “The removal of sediment dredged from the South Esk estuary in the closed coastal system is shown to be a major anthropogenic influence on the beach–dune system in recent decades based on a simple quantitative analysis of dune erosion due to removal of beach sediments during dredging operations.”

However, there is no mention of the possible effects of dredging in the Scottish Government’s Dynamic Coast CREW (Scotland’s Centre of Expertise for Water) report which outlined options for the protection of Montrose from coastal erosion.

Government admit to omitting information

In a letter seen by The Courier, the Scottish Government admitted it purposefully left out this information so as not to cause any arguments between Angus Council and Montrose Port Authority.

Cabinet Secretary Mairi McAllan.
Cabinet Secretary Mairi McAllan. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The letter, sent on behalf of Mairi McAllan when she was cabinet secretary for transport, net zero and just transition, says: “The absence of a statement within the 2021 Dynamic Coast Montrose Super Site report (underlining possible linkage between dredging and erosion) was conscious as the report aimed to prioritise building collaborative and shared approaches between Angus Council and Montrose Port Authority (MPA), rather than reiterating areas of disagreement that included the potential impact of dredging on beach stability at Montrose.”

The Scottish Government was asked for comment on the letter but failed to answer that specific aspect of the enquiry.

‘My house is threatened by the North Sea’

Mr Coull told The Courier that both Angus Council and the people of Montrose deserve to be given all the facts on what is a pressing issue for the town.

He said: “I live just behind the promenade and I feel that Montrose and my house is threatened by the North Sea and no-one is doing much about it.

Alex Coull in Montrose.
Alex Coull in Montrose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“This report that the Scottish Government has given Angus Council, the CREW report, is a comprehensive report.

“It goes back about 120 years and has coloured graphs and charts and everything under the sun – but there’s no mention of the major industrial intervention in the bay in the early 70s.

“That’s when they created the deep water port and the town standing on a sandbank.

“That information is being withheld by the Scottish Government.”

Council hope dredged sand could be answer

Montrose Port Authority commissioned their own study by marine consultancy firm ABPmer which it claims shows no link between their work and the coastal erosion at Montrose golf links.

The historic course lost seven metres to the sea last year alone.

A spokesperson for the port authority said: “The processes influencing coastal erosion at Montrose are wide-ranging and complex and have been exacerbated by extreme weather events in recent years.

“It is not universally accepted that maintenance dredging within the South Esk estuary is a significant contributing factor.”

The port has also moved the location where they deposit their dredged sediment after consultation with Angus Council.

MPA previously used Lunan Bay but now dump the sand at Montrose Bay.

Montrose Port.
Montrose Port. Image: Montrose Port Authority

The local authority is exploring the possibility of using sand dredged from the River South Esk by Montrose Port in their fight against coastal erosion, as revealed by The Courier.

Angus Council said: “Assuming material is suitable and available, there is an opportunity for beneficial use of River South Esk dredged sediment as recharge material to help slow erosion.

“This is in relation to dredged material from the navigation channel of the River South Esk at the Montrose Port specifically.”

A spokesperson for MPA told The Courier: “Working in collaboration with Marine Directorate, NatureScot and Angus Council, Montrose Port Authority is depositing dredged material at a trial site within Montrose Bay, where it is more likely to be retained in the nearshore area so that it may contribute to protecting the beach and dune system.”

In our series on coastal erosion, The Courier is highlighting the dangers of rising sea levels and destructive storms, and demanding councils and government act now before it is too late.

Conversation