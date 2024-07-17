Can sand from mouth of the River South Esk help save Montrose from the sea?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Can sand from mouth of the River South Esk help save Montrose from the sea?

We look at where the effort to combat Montrose coastal erosion sits - and the next steps.

By Graham Brown
Does part of the Montrose erosion solution lie at the port entrance? Image: Montrose Port Authority
Does part of the Montrose erosion solution lie at the port entrance? Image: Montrose Port Authority

The plan to combat coastal erosion threatening Montrose is moving forward – slowly.

Last month, Angus Council signed off a report around short-term measures which will see Montrose beach replenished with more than a million tonnes of sand.

At the same time, huge rocks will be used as armour against the force of the waves.

It is part of the wide-reaching plan to prevent potentially catastrophic flood corridors opening.

If those breach the dunes, it will spell disaster for the town.

Montrose golf course erosion
The impact of coastal erosion on Montrose golf links. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Here we examine the latest stage of the technical planning process.

And we can reveal that natural features blamed for decades of serious flooding in Brechin will not be any part of the solution to Montrose’s erosion threat.

Environmental study on Montrose coastal erosion

In April, consultants AECOM submitted an environmental impact assessment screening report around the next stage of protection work at Montrose.

It involves:

  • Construction of a permanent vehicular beach access
  • Two-phase dune restoration and beach nourishment
  • Construction of two rock groynes

The amount of material needed to replenish the beach has been put at 800,000 cubic metres over 10 years.

At 1.5 tonnes per cubic metre it equates to a massive amount of sand.

Experts want to use the sand to “mimic natural processes” for the restoration of dunes.

And groynes angled against the tide will be created with rock armour already in place at Montrose.

The view of planners is the protection measures can be put in place without significant environmental impact.

The sand dunes at Montrose on the left of the picture and the sea on the right
The sand dunes at Montrose are being claimed at an alarming rate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

But where will the material come from?

Angus Council says it is still working on that.

“Consideration of various sites has been undertaken along with dialogue with relevant stakeholders,” said a spokesperson.

“Transportation method would be dependent on source material location, however, due to required volumes this is anticipated to be a significant expense regardless.”

And there is a hint sand from the mouth of the South Esk may be part of the solution.

Highlighted within the screening report is: “Assuming material is suitable and available, there is an opportunity for beneficial use of River South Esk dredged sediment as recharge material to help slow erosion.”

The council says: “This is in relation to dredged material from the navigation channel of the River South Esk at the Montrose Port specifically.

“This area is regularly dredged by the Montrose Port Authority as part of its operational requirements.

“This does not extend to any other areas of the River South Esk.”

Brechin’s gravel bank

It rules out any prospect of Brechin’s gravel bank being dredged as part of a double-edged solution to the Montrose situation.

For decades the River Street gravel bank has been considered by many to be a major contributory factor in the town’s flood events.

But as far back as 2009 its possible removal was rejected as plans were being laid for town flood defences.

River South Esk gravel bank
The gravel bank in the River South Esk at Brechin. Image: DC Thomson

The potential impact on rare freshwater mussels and salmon was a key factor against clearing gravel from the river there.

Brechin’s £16m flood scheme finally opened in 2016.

Last October the wall stood firm – but was ultimately powerless against record river levels caused by Storm Babet.

It led to devastation which will give Angus Council another headache for years beyond the multi-million pound repair job in the storm’s immediate aftermath.

The council added: “Dredging of the gravel bank at Brechin would not provide the correct type of material for beach nourishment.

“The quantity of material would also be significantly below the quantity required.”

It means the unrelenting battle against the force of nature will continue to be waged in separate actions just miles apart.

In our series, The Courier is highlighting the dangers of rising sea levels and destructive storms, and demanding councils and government act now before it is too late.

The Montrose community is also calling for the pace to be upped – and they want to know where the money will come from.

Conversation