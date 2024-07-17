St Johnstone boss Craig Levein shares new return timeframe for Uche Ikpeazu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein shares new return timeframe for Uche Ikpeazu

The summer signing has yet to kick a ball for Saints.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu is recovering from a knee injury.
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu is recovering from a knee injury. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA

St Johnstone striker, Uche Ikpeazu, is ahead of schedule on his return from a summer knee injury.

And the former Hearts man may even be back at McDiarmid Park by the end of next month.

Ikpeazu was Craig Levein’s first close-season signing AND the first to pick up an injury.

The powerful forward damaged knee cartilage in an accident at home.

The initial verdict was that Saints fans wouldn’t see him on the field until September at the earliest, possibly even October.

But the latest update from Levein gives hope that there may be an Ikpeazu debut sooner than that.

“Uche, I think, will be nearer the end of August,” said the Perth boss.

“He seemed to be quite positive about that.

“He’s going to go to St George’s Park (the English FA’s national football centre) in between.

“So he will leave home and drop into St George’s for a couple of weeks as part of his rehab.

St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu.
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu. Image: SNS.

“They’ve got loads of experienced people there.

“It would be good if Uche didn’t miss much of the league.

“He’s obviously going to have to do some work here before we get him out playing but we’ll see how he is.”

Sven Sprangler and David Keltjens should both be in the squad for Saturday’s second Premier Sports Cup fixture against Morton.

