Pub fight’s final kick lands Fife man in dock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Pub fight’s final kick lands Fife man in dock

Corrie Inglis left his victim unconscious following the attack in Leven.

By Jamie McKenzie
Corrie Inglis
Corrie Inglis may have avoided court were it not for his final kick, a sheriff said. Image: Facebook

A 30-year-old delivered a final kick to a kneeling man’s head in a Fife pub fight after his target had struck him and his girlfriend with a pool cue.

Corrie Inglis left his victim unconscious following the attack outside Mollys in North Street, Leven, on January 14 last year.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court was shown CCTV footage of the man collapsing onto the road after the savage kick.

Inglis appeared in the dock to plead guilty to the life-endangering assault.

He was told he could avoid prison because he had not instigated the fight.

Hit with broken pool cue

The court heard the fight broke out in the pub and spilled onto the street at around 11:30pm.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith said the complainer armed himself with a pool cue, which was snapped in half, using it to strike Inglis from behind on the top of his back.

He also struck Inglis’ girlfriend with the broken cue, the court heard.

The footage showed the fighting continuing before Inglis’ girlfriend appeared to lead her man away, with the complainer still on his knees on the road.

The fiscal depute said: “The accused walked back and kicked him on the head and caused him to fall back and lose consciousness.

“He was left unconscious on the middle of the road.

“A taxi driver stopped to assist and put him in the recovery position.”

Police arrived at around 11.45pm and the complainer, described in court as being a hostile witness, was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The prosecutor said she did not have any updates on his injuries.

‘No ill-will’

Defence lawyer David Bell said Inglis, of Station Park, Lower Largo, accepts he caused significant injury but pointed out the complainer was not blameless.

The solicitor said Inglis had been sitting in the bar and became aware of the man – a stranger – “effectively seeking trouble with him” and was unclear why.

Mr Bell said his client, an agricultural worker who has been jailed in the past, was attacked and “utterly regrets” his actions at the end of the fight.

The solicitor asked the court to consider getting a background report to inform non-custodial alternatives.

He said Inglis had told him he has not offended since and not been drinking for a year.

The lawyer added: “Mr Inglis bears no ill-will.

“He is angered (the complainer) chose to bring a weapon in to a pub fight.

“He knows his final actions go beyond anything that could be justified in any way.”

Final kick landed accused in dock

Sheriff David Hall told Inglis: “The only reason you are here is because you went back and delivered a final kick.

“Had you not, it may be the matter may not have come to court at all.

“It’s clear from both the Crown narrative and from CCTV that (the complainer) attacked you within the pub and then outside the pub.

“He not only struck you from behind with a pool cue but also struck your partner.

“For all these reasons, I’m not convinced you should necessarily be sent to custody for this matter”.

Sheriff Hall deferred sentencing until August 20 to obtain background reports and Inglis’ bail was continued.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Kamil Nowak
Sex offender caught with illicit passport in Perth claimed he was 'afraid of police…
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Ciggie scrap and voicemail threat
Louise and Alan Marshall
Perth couple 'ended 86-year-old's normal life' in assault and robbery plot
Darren Towns and Shaun Petrie
Dundee cocaine dealers found with £142k drugs and crossbows
Gabrial Tsvetanov
Predator attacked woman in Dundee city centre intending to rape her
Brian Leys
River City star assaulted woman in Dundee social club
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Stripper on trial and ketamine snorter
Glenrothes man pushed schoolboy
Woman, 54, in court over Glenrothes 'attempted murder'
Pile of cash
Nearly £175k seized from Fife cannabis dealer
Dens Park
St Johnstone fan cleared over 'napkin flicking' assault on Dens Park steward