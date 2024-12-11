Former parcel courier guilty of injuring four in Angus road crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Former parcel courier guilty of injuring four in Angus road crash

Iain MacGregor denied dangerous driving but was found guilty after a trial.

By Ross Gardiner
Iain MaGregor at Forfar Sheriff Court
Iain MacGregor at Forfar Sheriff Court

A former parcel courier has been banned from driving after causing a head-on collision which injured four people in the car he struck in Angus.

Iain MacGregor swerved into a Citroen C3 on an unclassified road between the hamlets of Pearsie and Cortachy in the early afternoon of July 23 last year.

The oncoming family, which had stopped on the verge, were all injured.

MacGregor, 56, stood trial at Forfar Sheriff Court and denied his driving was dangerous but was found guilty and disqualified from driving.

Swerved ‘at last second’

The other driver, a 33-year-old, explained he had been driving home with a carful of shopping and stopped on the verge when he saw MacGregor’s car approaching the slight bend.

He said only 30% of his C3 was still on the road.

“At the last second he swerved right, directly at us instead of going past us.

“I could see the look of shock on his face.

“All the airbags went off. We just got out as quick as possible.”

He said his four-year-old daughter hit her head on the back of the drivers’ side headrest.

“She’d burst her nose. (She) was like she was going to pass out, she said she was tired and wanted to go to sleep.”

‘Like time stood still’

The man’s 36-year-old wife explained they had pulled so far onto the verge, she cut her back on the bordering barbed wire fence as she got out after the crash.

She said: “It was like time stood still for us.

“He didn’t appear to make any attempt to slow down whatsoever and just pulled into us.

“It’s not a completely blind corner, it’s just a slight bend.

“It was horrific. It is quite a nerve-wracking road and it does need driven with caution.

“This has hung over me like a dark cloud.”

Denied it was head-on collision

Ford Focus driver MacGregor, formerly of Gowanbank, near Forfar, but now living in Edinburgh, explained he was a self-employed courier at the time and knew the road well.

Giving evidence, he told solicitor Michael Boyd he had been travelling at 20mph and denied the C3 had fully halted.

He said: “I tried to stop in time but I wasn’t able to do so.

“There was a very large gorse bush on the left side so I wasn’t able to hug the verge.”

In cross-examination, he told prosecutor Lora Apostalova the crash was not head-on but rather an “offset frontal collision” where half of each car’s bonnet made contact.

Guilty

Sheriff Derek Reekie convicted MacGregor – who has one speeding conviction from a decade ago – of driving dangerously.

He failed to keep a proper lookout, drove at excessive speed and conditions and suddenly swerved right and collided with the C3, injuring its occupants.

The sheriff said: “I don’t accept your evidence.

“If your evidence is correct, it seems this accident would have been avoided.

“I found you to be evasive and complicated about some of your answers in an effort to minimise your responsibility.

“This car hasn’t appeared out of nowhere.”

The sheriff banned him from driving for a year and until he passes the extended test and fined him a total of £1,040.

Defending, Mr Boyd said: “His (85-year-old) mother lives in Tannadice. The loss of his licence will cause him problems.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Angela MacVicar (left) and Lindsay MacCallum
Charity boss says 'justice' done as court hears funds stolen by Perthshire crook can…
Glasgow Sheriff Court
St Johnstone legend Shaun Rooney appears in court on chip shop assault charge
Stonehaven rail crash recommendations
Stonehaven rail crash fatal accident inquiry to begin next month
Alexander Day at Perth Sheriff Court
Violent Perthshire abuser held girlfriend in headlock and thrust thumbs into her eyes
Lottery scratch cards
Crack-addled Dundee thief jailed after writing off Renault Clio in late-night scratch card dash
Jack Tanbini
Dundee £100k scratch card winner behind bars for high purity cocaine dealing
Blair Anderson
Man set fire to brother-in-law's front door in Dundee family feud
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Lamppost crash cannabis driver told 'take the win'
Colin Bandeen
Child rapist torched Angus motorsport business as net closed
A parked ambulance
Man jailed for slashing ambulance tyre after paramedics came to his aid at Fife…