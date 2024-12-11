Jeremy Clarkson’s beer being sold in Dundee and Stirling pubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Jeremy Clarkson’s beer being sold in Dundee and Stirling pubs

The Clarkson's Farm star has partnered with the Marston's chain to sell Hawkstone Lager.

By Andrew Robson
Jeremy Clarkson launched his beer Hawkstone Lager in 2021
Jeremy Clarkson launched Hawkstone in 2021. Image: Tina Hillier

Jeremy Clarkson’s beer is now being sold at pubs in Dundee and Stirling.

The Clarkson’s Farm star has partnered with national pub chain Marston’s to serve Hawkstone Lager at 105 pubs across the UK.

The award-winning lager will be sold at The Camperdown Elm at Myrekirk in Dundee and The Highland Gate on Drip Road in Stirling.

Clarkson began producing Hawkstone at Diddly Squat Farm in the second series of the Amazon Prime series Clarkson’s Farm, using his own spring barley to brew the pints.

Jeremy Clarkson’s lager on sale at Dundee and Stirling pubs

Former Top Gear presenter Clarkson said: “Farming isn’t just ‘how’ Hawkstone is made, it’s ‘why’ it’s made.

“The more Hawkstone you drink, the more barley we buy from British farmers.

“That’s why we’re thrilled Marston’s is serving pints on draught in over 100 pubs nationwide.

Jeremey Clarkson with Clarkson's Farm co-star Kaleb Cooper.
The TV presenter with Clarkson’s Farm co-star Kaleb Cooper. Image: Hawkstone Lager

“So visit your local Marston’s pub and enjoy a pint of Hawkstone and help us celebrate the farming community this festive season.”

Claire Robertson, director of operations at Marston’s, said: “We’re so excited to now be pouring Hawkstone at over 100 of our cosy pubs across the country.

“We really admire the work that Hawkstone is doing to champion our farming communities and are proud to be able to do our bit to support.”

More from Dundee

missing Dundee man
Mum's desperate message to Dundee man, 39, last seen nearly 3 weeks ago
The former Robertson's building in the aftermath of the fire in 2022. Image: DC Thomson.
Student flats plan for fire-hit former Dundee furniture store site approved
Samuel Mutch inside his Dundee flat.
Dundee tenant slams letting agent for mouldy flat repair 'delays'
Lottery scratch cards
Crack-addled Dundee thief jailed after writing off Renault Clio in late-night scratch card dash
Jack Tanbini
Dundee £100k scratch card winner behind bars for high purity cocaine dealing
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside data breach probe after 125 patient records released in error
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee planning ahead Picture shows; Reading Rooms . Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Dundee Planning Ahead: Reading Rooms restoration and Broughty Ferry school upgrades
Blair Anderson
Man set fire to brother-in-law's front door in Dundee family feud
Royal Mail says it has a plan in place to manage delays. Image: DC Thomson.
Postal delay warning as Dundee woman left waiting for urgent cancer appointment
4
Colin Bandeen
Child rapist torched Angus motorsport business as net closed

Conversation