Jeremy Clarkson’s beer being sold in Dundee and Stirling pubs

Jeremy Clarkson’s beer is now being sold at pubs in Dundee and Stirling.

The Clarkson’s Farm star has partnered with national pub chain Marston’s to serve Hawkstone Lager at 105 pubs across the UK.

The award-winning lager will be sold at The Camperdown Elm at Myrekirk in Dundee and The Highland Gate on Drip Road in Stirling.

Clarkson began producing Hawkstone at Diddly Squat Farm in the second series of the Amazon Prime series Clarkson’s Farm, using his own spring barley to brew the pints.

Jeremy Clarkson’s lager on sale at Dundee and Stirling pubs

Former Top Gear presenter Clarkson said: “Farming isn’t just ‘how’ Hawkstone is made, it’s ‘why’ it’s made.

“The more Hawkstone you drink, the more barley we buy from British farmers.

“That’s why we’re thrilled Marston’s is serving pints on draught in over 100 pubs nationwide.

“So visit your local Marston’s pub and enjoy a pint of Hawkstone and help us celebrate the farming community this festive season.”

Claire Robertson, director of operations at Marston’s, said: “We’re so excited to now be pouring Hawkstone at over 100 of our cosy pubs across the country.

“We really admire the work that Hawkstone is doing to champion our farming communities and are proud to be able to do our bit to support.”