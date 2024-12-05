Monifieth McDonald’s reopening delayed AGAIN after council inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Monifieth McDonald’s reopening delayed AGAIN after council inspection

"Several issues" have reportedly been found in the restaurant.

By Neil Henderson
Monifieth McDonald's restaurant.
The new Monifieth McDonald's restaurant. Image: Paul Reid

The reopening of a McDonald’s restaurant in Monifieth has been delayed again after a council inspection.

The outlet at Ethiebeaton Park – which has been rebuilt after a fire in 2023 – had initially been due to welcome customers back on Tuesday.

This was pushed back to 11am today (Thursday) as the franchisee Nick McPartland waited on Angus Council to inspect the premises and issue the relevant certificates.

However, The Courier has now been told the restaurant will not open after “several issues” were reportedly found by the local authority.

Nick says he does not know when the new Monifieth McDonald’s restaurant will open.

Uncertainty over reopening of Monifieth McDonald’s

He said: “Unfortunately, following an inspection by Angus Council earlier today, we have not been able to get the required paperwork to allow us to open.

McDonald’s and the local authority are working closely together to find a solution to several issues so that we can open as soon as possible.

“As soon as we have that required paperwork issued to us, we will be able to get the restaurant open within a couple of hours.

“We are hoping that will be as soon as possible but as yet I have no clear indication as to when that will be.”

McDonald's franchisee, Nick McPartland.
McDonald’s franchisee Nick McPartland. Image: Paul Reid
Inside the new McDonald's restaurant in Monifieth.
Inside the new McDonald’s restaurant in Monifieth. Image: Paul Reid

Angus Council previously said Tuesday’s reopening had been delayed because the McDonald’s agents “did not complete and submit the required legal documentation in time”.

The local authority has been contacted for further comment.

The previous restaurant was gutted by a fire in November 2023 caused by a fault in an ice machine.

The Courier has already been given an exclusive look inside the new restaurant ahead of its opening.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Yellow warning for rain
21-hour Storm Darragh rain warning issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
a fence around the dilapidated site of the former Letham Grange resort in Angus
Angus urban explorers causing 'great concern' for 999 crews
James Porter, Graham Bruce and Hamish Lean at the Ringlink AGM
Inheritance tax fears dominate Laurencekirk-based Ringlink's annual meeting
Nikki Bradburn's daughters Elodie and Elfie will both celebrate birthdays in December. Image: Bradburn family
Fire that forced Montrose family from home weeks before Christmas 'like a bad dream'
Locals say they will fight the order to tear up the Dishlandtown Street garden. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Defiant Arbroath group dig in over order to remove unauthorised community garden
5
A design image of the proposed Montrose house. Image: Crawford Architecture
'Compact and bijou' Montrose conservation area house appeal fails
Balwyllo residents submitted an online petition to Angus Council. Image: Paul Reid
Angus A935 speed-cut campaign diverted for council consideration
CR0051126 McDonalds Restaurant, Monifieth The new McDonalds restaurant in Monifieth that is due to open tomorrow. The previous restaurant had to be demolished after bng completely destroyed by fire in Nov 2023. ahead of tomorrow's opening. Also featured is owner/franchisee - Nick McPartland ....Pic Paul Reid
Opening of new Monifieth McDonald's cancelled at last minute over lack of council certificate
3
The vacant site beside the Webster Theatre in Arbroath
Bid for 15 new flats beside Arbroath Webster Theatre knocked back
4
Alex Brash with his wife Jan
Forfar legend with dementia moved from Broughty Ferry care home after 'unexplained bruises' found
3

Conversation