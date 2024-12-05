Monifieth McDonald’s reopening delayed AGAIN after council inspection

The reopening of a McDonald’s restaurant in Monifieth has been delayed again after a council inspection.

The outlet at Ethiebeaton Park – which has been rebuilt after a fire in 2023 – had initially been due to welcome customers back on Tuesday.

This was pushed back to 11am today (Thursday) as the franchisee Nick McPartland waited on Angus Council to inspect the premises and issue the relevant certificates.

However, The Courier has now been told the restaurant will not open after “several issues” were reportedly found by the local authority.

Nick says he does not know when the new Monifieth McDonald’s restaurant will open.

Uncertainty over reopening of Monifieth McDonald’s

He said: “Unfortunately, following an inspection by Angus Council earlier today, we have not been able to get the required paperwork to allow us to open.

“McDonald’s and the local authority are working closely together to find a solution to several issues so that we can open as soon as possible.

“As soon as we have that required paperwork issued to us, we will be able to get the restaurant open within a couple of hours.

“We are hoping that will be as soon as possible but as yet I have no clear indication as to when that will be.”

Angus Council previously said Tuesday’s reopening had been delayed because the McDonald’s agents “did not complete and submit the required legal documentation in time”.

The local authority has been contacted for further comment.

The previous restaurant was gutted by a fire in November 2023 caused by a fault in an ice machine.

The Courier has already been given an exclusive look inside the new restaurant ahead of its opening.