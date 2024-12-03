First look as new Monifieth McDonald’s opens a year after devastating fire

The new Monifieth McDonald’s building is set to open – a year after a fire destroyed the old one.

The outlet at Ethiebeaton Park opens to the public at 11am today (December 3) having been rebuilt from scratch.

The previous restaurant was gutted by a fire in November 2023 caused by a fault in an ice machine.

The new diner has been built on the same footprint as the original outlet but comes with a host of modern features and fittings.

Franchisee Nick McPartland told The Courier he was delighted to have the restaurant back after what he admitted had been a “long 12 months”.

He said: “While we had to use the existing footprint of the original restaurant, the rebuild has allowed us to add a raft of new features as well as internal fixtures to make the building much more efficient and comfortable.

“The previous premises were built in 1999 so was regarded as an old building.

“Construction of the new store includes thicker double glazing and insulation which makes the new restaurant much more efficient.

124 staff working at Monifieth McDonald’s

“It’s also allowed us to replace the original interior and kitchen fixtures with the latest modern equipment and furnishings.

“The restaurant will cater for up to 72 covers as well as having the popular drive-thru option for customers.

“We have 124 staff, 75 of which were retained and redeployed elsewhere during the closure.

“It’s also great to have a further 18 of our original part-time staff returning to the store as well.”

First look inside new Monifieth McDonald’s