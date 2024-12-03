First look as new Monifieth McDonald’s opens a year after devastating fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look as new Monifieth McDonald’s opens a year after devastating fire

The restaurant has been rebuilt with a host of modern features.

By Neil Henderson
The new Monifieth McDonald's. Image: Paul Reid
The new Monifieth McDonald's. Image: Paul Reid

The new Monifieth McDonald’s building is set to open – a year after a fire destroyed the old one.

The outlet at Ethiebeaton Park opens to the public at 11am today (December 3) having been rebuilt from scratch.

The previous restaurant was gutted by a fire in November 2023 caused by a fault in an ice machine.

The new diner has been built on the same footprint as the original outlet but comes with a host of modern features and fittings.

The original McDonalds restaurant in Monifieth was destroyed by fire in 2023.
The fire at Monifieth McDonald's in November 2023. Image: Nicola Clark
Fire crews tackled the blaze for over 10-hours.
The restaurant was left gutted. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Franchisee Nick McPartland told The Courier he was delighted to have the restaurant back after what he admitted had been a “long 12 months”.

He said: “While we had to use the existing footprint of the original restaurant, the rebuild has allowed us to add a raft of new features as well as internal fixtures to make the building much more efficient and comfortable.

“The previous premises were built in 1999 so was regarded as an old building.

“Construction of the new store includes thicker double glazing and insulation which makes the new restaurant much more efficient.

124 staff working at Monifieth McDonald’s

“It’s also allowed us to replace the original interior and kitchen fixtures with the latest modern equipment and furnishings.

“The restaurant will cater for up to 72 covers as well as having the popular drive-thru option for customers.

“We have 124 staff, 75 of which were retained and redeployed elsewhere during the closure.

“It’s also great to have a further 18 of our original part-time staff returning to the store as well.”

First look inside new Monifieth McDonald’s

Nick McPartland inside the new Monifieth McDonald’s building. Image: Paul Reid
One of the modern seating areas. Image: Paul Reid
The new kitchen. Image: Paul Reid
The restaurant has new fixtures and fittings. Image: Paul Reid
The toilets. Image: Paul Reid
The restaurant has space for 72 covers. Image: Paul Reid
Customers will return on Tuesday. Image: Paul Reid
Nick outside the new-look restaurant. Image: Paul Reid

