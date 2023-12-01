Cause of Monifieth McDonald’s fire revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cause of Monifieth McDonald’s fire revealed

The destroyed restaurant is set to be demolished before Christmas.

By James Simpson & Ben MacDonald
The fire-damaged Monifieth McDonald's could be rebuilt. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The fire-damaged Monifieth McDonald's could be rebuilt. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The cause of a fire that destroyed the Monifieth McDonald’s restaurant has been revealed.

The outlet was left in ruins after the blaze took hold in the early hours of November 21.

Fire crews spent 10 hours putting out the flames.

The building is expected to be demolished before Christmas.

The franchisee who runs the restaurant has also revealed plans to have it rebuilt.

Most staff who worked at the outlet have been redeployed to other branches, but some have chosen to seek other work.

Monifieth McDonald’s fire: Report reveals details of cause and explosion

The Courier can now reveal that an ice machine was the cause of the blaze.

A fire report obtained from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, through freedom of information legislation, says there was a “fault” in the appliance.

It also shows there was an explosion involving gases, but it does not specify whether that was linked to the ice machine.

The report reveals that the whole building was alight by the time firefighters arrived at the scene.

There were no casualties as a result of the fire.

Monifieth McDonald's destroyed by fire.
Fire crews at the restaurant last month. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Franchisee Nick McPartland, who runs the restaurant, says he hopes to rebuild the outlet eventually.

He told The Courier: “It’s still really early days following the fire.

“We were served with an unsafe building notice from Angus Council.

“The whole restaurant is expected to be demolished before Christmas and the ground made good.

‘Long, long process’ to rebuild Monifieth McDonald’s after fire

“It is our intention to rebuild on the site but this is going to be a long, long, process.

“We’ll need to put fresh plans to Angus Council for the site and everyone is aware that this will all take time.

“The insurance company are bringing out their forensic team to the site next week as part of their investigation.”

Nick says some current and former workers were left in tears at the damage caused by the blaze.

Nick McPartland, who runs the Monifieth McDonald's.
Nick McPartland, who runs the Monifieth McDonald’s. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

He added: “This restaurant has been here for some time and has become part of the local community.

“We’ve had parents that previously worked here and now their children do.

“There were old crew members left in tears after coming to see the extent of the damage at the building.

“We’ve kept in touch with all the staff after accommodating them at other local restaurants.”

Conversation