A Montrose GP practice could be saved as NHS Tayside searches for a new operator.

Annat Bank Practice at Links Health Centre on Frank Wood Way announced earlier this month that it will close at the end of November.

The practice, which has nearly 6,000 patients, said it had been impacted by a national shortage of doctors.

NHS Tayside is now advertising for interested parties with the “capacity and capability to provide primary medical services” to take over the contract.

The health board says it will consider proposals to run the service in full or partially.

There were 5,890 patients registered with Annat Bank as of last month.

The advertisement says “NHS Tayside wishes to select a new service provider with the capacity and capability to meet the needs of these patients by delivering high quality, person-centred clinical services in a primary care setting, all in accordance with NHS Tayside’s requirements.

“The services will build on existing best practice, and focus on a community and health and social care approach.

“The clinical services will be delivered in an environment that provides patient care of a standard consistent with that of similar services provided elsewhere within NHS Tayside.”

The contract duration would be for 60 months initially.

A deadline for interested parties has been set as August 26.

A letter sent to patients by Annat Bank said the practice had given notice to terminate its contract with NHS Tayside and will close on November 29.

NHS Tayside previously told The Courier: “NHS Tayside, Angus Health and Social Care Partnership are working together to ensure that patients registered at Annat Bank Practice will have continued access to GP and primary care services from 30 November 2024.

“We will contact patients once details and arrangements have been finalised.”