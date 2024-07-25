Montrose GP practice could be saved as NHS Tayside searches for a new operator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose GP practice could be saved as NHS Tayside searches for a new operator

Annat Bank Practice will close at the end of November.

By Ellidh Aitken
Annat Bank GP Practice in Montrose. Image: Google Street View
Annat Bank GP Practice in Montrose. Image: Google Street View

Annat Bank Practice at Links Health Centre on Frank Wood Way announced earlier this month that it will close at the end of November.

The practice, which has nearly 6,000 patients, said it had been impacted by a national shortage of doctors.

NHS Tayside is now advertising for interested parties with the “capacity and capability to provide primary medical services” to take over the contract.

The health board says it will consider proposals to run the service in full or partially.

There were 5,890 patients registered with Annat Bank as of last month.

NHS Tayside searching for new operator as Montrose GP practice to shut

The advertisement says “NHS Tayside wishes to select a new service provider with the capacity and capability to meet the needs of these patients by delivering high quality, person-centred clinical services in a primary care setting, all in accordance with NHS Tayside’s requirements.

“The services will build on existing best practice, and focus on a community and health and social care approach.

“The clinical services will be delivered in an environment that provides patient care of a standard consistent with that of similar services provided elsewhere within NHS Tayside.”

The contract duration would be for 60 months initially.

A deadline for interested parties has been set as August 26.

A letter sent to patients by Annat Bank said the practice had given notice to terminate its contract with NHS Tayside and will close on November 29.

NHS Tayside previously told The Courier: “NHS Tayside, Angus Health and Social Care Partnership are working together to ensure that patients registered at Annat Bank Practice will have continued access to GP and primary care services from 30 November 2024.

“We will contact patients once details and arrangements have been finalised.”

