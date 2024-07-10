Montrose GP practice with nearly 6,000 patients to close later this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Montrose GP practice with nearly 6,000 patients to close later this year

The practice says it has been impacted by a national shortage of doctors.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Montrose GP practice to close
Annat Bank Practice.in Montrose is to close. Image: Google Street View

A Montrose GP practice with nearly 6,000  patients is set to close.

Annat Bank Practice at Links Health Centre on Frank Wood Way will shut at the end of November.

The practice says it has been impacted by a national shortage of doctors.

NHS Tayside is now working with Angus Health and Social Care Partnership to find patients an alternative GP surgery.

Latest data shows the practice has 5,911 patients.

Montrose GP practice to shut in November

The latter says the practice has given notice to terminate its contract with NHS Tayside.

It informs patients that the practice will close to patients on November 29.

The notice adds: “NHS Tayside will now work with Angus Health and Social Care Partnership to ensure that patients have continuous access to local GP and primary care services.”

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “We have written to patients at Annat Bank Practice in Montrose this week to advise that the practice has given notice to terminate its contract with NHS Tayside.

“Patients should be reassured that the practice will continue to be fully operational up until Friday, 29 November with the GPs continuing to practice from Annat Bank Practice.

Shortage of GPs blamed for closure

“As with many practices across Scotland, Annat Bank Practice has been affected by the national shortage of GPs.

“When a practice gives notice to stop providing services, NHS Tayside has a responsibility to ensure that safe primary care services are provided to the local population.

“NHS Tayside, Angus Health and Social Care Partnership are working together to ensure that patients registered at Annat Bank Practice will have continued access to GP and primary care services from 30 November 2024.

“We will contact patients once details and arrangements have been finalised.”

