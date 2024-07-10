Montrose GP practice with nearly 6,000 patients to close later this year

A Montrose GP practice with nearly 6,000 patients is set to close.

Annat Bank Practice at Links Health Centre on Frank Wood Way will shut at the end of November.

The practice says it has been impacted by a national shortage of doctors.

NHS Tayside is now working with Angus Health and Social Care Partnership to find patients an alternative GP surgery.

Latest data shows the practice has 5,911 patients.

The latter says the practice has given notice to terminate its contract with NHS Tayside.

It informs patients that the practice will close to patients on November 29.

The notice adds: “NHS Tayside will now work with Angus Health and Social Care Partnership to ensure that patients have continuous access to local GP and primary care services.”

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “We have written to patients at Annat Bank Practice in Montrose this week to advise that the practice has given notice to terminate its contract with NHS Tayside.

“Patients should be reassured that the practice will continue to be fully operational up until Friday, 29 November with the GPs continuing to practice from Annat Bank Practice.

Shortage of GPs blamed for closure

“As with many practices across Scotland, Annat Bank Practice has been affected by the national shortage of GPs.

“When a practice gives notice to stop providing services, NHS Tayside has a responsibility to ensure that safe primary care services are provided to the local population.

“NHS Tayside, Angus Health and Social Care Partnership are working together to ensure that patients registered at Annat Bank Practice will have continued access to GP and primary care services from 30 November 2024.

“We will contact patients once details and arrangements have been finalised.”