Wednesday court round-up — Fighting in Farmfoods and Angus rapist jailed

A teenager sex attacker was jailed today after raping a woman in his home town in Angus.

Aaron Hill, now 20, assaulted his victim in Arbroath and subjected her to an oral rape on July 23 in 2022.

Hill, formerly of Newton Avenue, Arbroath, had denied raping the woman during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

But a jury convicted him by a majority verdict of the offence during which he molested the victim and exposed himself.

Jurors deleted several allegations within the charge, including that Hill pulled the woman into a close, struggled with her and seized her wrist during the assault.

The trial judge, Lord Braid, told Hill: “Notwithstanding the deletions, you have been convicted of a serious charge. Custody will be the only possible outcome.”

The court heard that Hill has not previously served a jail term and a background report on him was required before sentencing.

Hill was on bail following an initial appearance at Dundee Sheriff Court in July 2022 but was remanded in custody following the verdict.

He was placed on the sex offenders register. Sentence was deferred on him until August 7.

Screwdriver assault

A man convicted of a serious armed assault in Dundee has been jailed.

A jury previously convicted 57-year-old James Scott of severely injuring Shaun Kimmet by assaulting him at a property in Ogilvie Street, Dundee, on June 26 last year.

While on three bail orders, Scott was found to have pushed Mr Kimmet on the body then stabbed him with a knife, screwdriver or similar item.

Paramedics treated Mr Kimmet for a penetrative stab wound on the left-hand side of his abdomen and took him to Ninewells by ambulance.

The 3cm laceration was found to be between 4cm and 5cm deep.

Mr Kimmet also had a laceration on his hand.

He was discharged from hospital the following day against medical advice.

Scott admitted possessing the weapon, and 0.76g of cocaine when he was soon caught by police who stopped a taxi he was travelling in.

He was imprisoned for 19 months by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown at Forfar Sheriff Court, and will be supervised for six months following his release.

Woman acquitted of murder

Former carer Kerri Hutcheson has been cleared of murdering her partner at her old home in Dundee.

The 34-year-old stood trial accused of killing 33-year-old Graeme Hutcheson by stabbing him through the heart with a knife at an address on Whitfield Avenue on March 7 2022.

Mr Hutcheson, originally of the Glasgow area, was pronounced dead at 11.35pm after paramedics could find no vital signs of life.

He was discovered by a police officer lying topless on his back having suffered a single stab wound to the chest.

Hutcheson denied murdering her partner of four months and lawyers claimed she acted in self-defence.

By majority, the jury at the High Court in Dundee returned a not proven verdict on Wednesday morning.

Farmfoods fight

A thug lashed out at police during a disturbance at Farmfoods supermarket.

Perth Sheriff Court heard cops were called to Perth’s Crieff Road store on February 6 in response to an unrelated matter.

Christopher Reid, 38, became “hostile” as he was being searched by PC Kyle Buy.

He began striking out, attempting to headbutt and kick the officer.

Sheriff Alison McKay was told Reid “glanced” the cop’s forehead.

“The accused was restrained and taken to the ground,” the fiscal depute said.

She confirmed that the officer was not injured in the assault.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said his client was serving a two-year sentence and not due for release until August next year.

“The reason for the commission of this offence was alcohol,” he said. “He had received news of a bereavement.

“He knows he should not have acted in this way.”

Sheriff McKay told Reid: “While you have a number of previous convictions, you don’t have anything in your record involving behaving this way to police.”

Reid, of Fortingall Place, Perth, was jailed for five months.

The sentence will run alongside his current jail time.

Family settle case against driver

The grieving parents of a three-year-old girl killed in a road crash have settled a legal action against the driver who struck her down.

No one was prosecuted following the tragic accident in the village of Townhill, near Dunfermline, on the morning of August 3 2020.

Toddler Robyn Knox, described by her mum as “the most beautiful baby girl,” died in hospital after being knocked down by a blue Nissan Micra on Main Street.

Parents Barry Fox and Danielle Falconer, from Cardenden, raised civil action to get answers after prosecutors took no action against driver Kira Meldrum.

The case has now been settled for an undisclosed sum, lawyers have confirmed.

Cannabis mechanic

A teenage Angus mechanic has been banned from driving after being caught behind the wheel with cannabis in his system.

Mike Henderson, from the hamlet of Memus, admitted driving with three microgrammes of Delta-9-THC per litre of blood on December 2 last year, above the limit of two.

Police stopped him as part of a routine check on Victoria Street in Forfar at around 5pm and he failed a saliva test.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “He’s a trainee mechanic.

“He has quite candidly confirmed to fairly regular use of cannabis. He says it was in his system.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie fined the 19-year-old (9/6/05) £400, plus a £20 victim surcharge, and banned him from driving for a year.

Fish porn

A Perthshire paedophile was caught with a cache of obscene images including a video classed as “extreme pornography” of a woman having sex with a fish.

Police swooped on Calum Watson’s home in Blackford after learning devices at the property were being used to access horrific child abuse images.

Watson’s iPad was found to contain illicit images of girls as young as 10.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted having the vile material over an eight-and-a-half month period.

The married father-of-two, who has since moved out of the area, was spared prison after the court heard he had already taken steps to rehabilitate himself.

