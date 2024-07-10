BREAKING: Ex-carer Kerri Hutcheson is cleared of murdering partner in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BREAKING: Ex-carer Kerri Hutcheson is cleared of murdering partner in Dundee

A jury at Dundee High Court has delivered a not proven verdict in the Graeme Hutcheson murder trial.

By Ciaran Shanks
Kerri Hutcheson went on trial at the High Court in Dundee, accused of murdering her partner Graeme Hutcheson
Kerri Hutcheson went on trial at the High Court in Dundee, accused of murdering her partner Graeme Hutcheson

A jury has cleared a woman of murdering her partner in her former Dundee home.

Kerri Hutcheson, 34, stood trial accused of killing 33-year-old Graeme Hutcheson by stabbing him through the heart with a knife at an address on Whitfield Avenue on March 7 2022.

Mr Hutcheson, originally of the Glasgow area, was pronounced dead at 11.35pm after paramedics could find no vital signs of life.

He was discovered by a police officer lying topless on his back having suffered a single stab wound to the chest.

Hutcheson denied murdering her partner of four months and lawyers claimed she acted in self-defence.

By majority, the jury at the High Court in Dundee returned a not proven verdict on Wednesday morning.

‘Told you’

Judge Lady Drummond told Hutcheson, who appeared in the dock clutching a blue holdall: “Kerri Hutcheson you have been acquitted by this jury. You are free to go.”

A person could be heard saying “told you” while Hutcheson’s emotional friends and family embraced her as she left the packed court room.

Kerri Hutcheson gave evidence on day five of her trial.

Prior to the verdict being delivered, Lady Drummond warned those in the public gallery to respect the court and to be quiet.

During the trial, Hutcheson, a former carer, claimed Mr Hutcheson picked up the eight-inch blade from a dish rack after she told him the relationship was over.

Jurors were told how Hutcheson swiped the knife away which then pierced through Mr Hutcheson’s chest, past his rib cage and into his heart.

Forensic teams at Whitfield Avenue in March 2022. Image: DCT Media

Hutcheson was found with a minor cut on the back of her hand which she claimed was caused while defending herself from being attacked.

She told the court that she accepted responsibility for Mr Hutcheson’s death but denied her actions were murderous.

Argument over bingo night

The couple – who shared a surname by coincidence and were not married – had been embroiled in a row from the previous Friday night with Mr Hutcheson said to be unhappy about his partner going on a night out to the bingo.

The argument would fester until the Monday with neighbours hearing shouting and swearing coming from the property later that night.

Graeme Hutcheson was allegedly murdered by partner Kerri Hutcheson.

Hutcheson said in her evidence: “He came at me with a knife from the dish rack. He was close to me.

“The knife was coming towards my face. I thought he was going to kill us. I put my hands up over my face.

“I used my hand to put it over his hand so he couldn’t strike me again. The knife went into Graeme.”

‘It was a silly f***ing argument’

Hutcheson described herself as “raging” and “ready to blow” in WhatsApp messages with a friend hours before Mr Hutcheson’s death.

Jurors heard the harrowing 999 call Hutcheson made to emergency services. Mr Hutcheson could be heard groaning in the frantic call, which lasted 23 minutes.

Hutcheson, now of Harcourt Street, repeatedly pleaded for help to be sent and said the lack of information she provided to the call handler was due to shock.

Police at Whitfield Avenue in March 2022. Image: DCT Media

Police officers believed Hutcheson was visibly under the influence of alcohol and cautioned her after making a string of remarks from when they first encountered her in the house until placing her in a cell at the West Bell Street headquarters.

The remarks included: “Am I going to get 40 years for this? Am I gonna end up with years in the jail for this? F****** great going to get years in the jail.

“Am I a murderer? I could jump up and murder you with the way I was earlier on.

“He cut me, I have cut him. It was a silly f****** argument.”

In the course of evidence, jurors heard of Mr Hutcheson’s previous convictions for domestic offending and threatening or abusive behaviour.

