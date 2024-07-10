Boy, 14, charged over Glenrothes garages fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Boy, 14, charged over Glenrothes garages fire

Fire crews were called to Hill View on Monday night.

By Andrew Robson
Police at the scene of the Glenrothes garage fire
Police at the scene on Tuesday morning. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A 14-year-old boy has been charged over a fire that ripped through a row of garages in Glenrothes.

Fire crews were called to Hill View, off Falcon Drive shortly after 9pm on Monday.

Thirteen garages were gutted in the blaze – with two burn-out cars visible at the scene on Tuesday morning.

One resident who had her car destroyed described the incident as “awful”, while others were alerted after hearing “what sounded like fireworks” outside.

Glenrothes garage fire
The fire on Monday night. Image: Mikaela Martin

Police – who were treating the fire as deliberate – have now charged a teenager in connection with the blaze.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.30pm on Monday, officers were called to a fire at a premises on Hill View, Glenrothes.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire and no one was injured.

“A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection and a report will be sent to the relevant authority.”

More from Fife

Generic image of police officer.
Five arrested after drugs and £20k seized in Kirkcaldy raids
Tributes to Robyn Knox who died following a road crash in August 2022.
Robyn Knox: Family of Fife toddler killed in crash settle legal action against driver
Levenmouth Swimming Pool
Levenmouth swimming pool forced to close for second time in two days
The crash on the A92 near Freuchie. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Car crashes into field on A92 in Fife
A burnt-out car is surrounded by police tape after a fire at Hill View in Glenrothes.
Victim tells of deliberate Glenrothes fire shock as pictures reveal aftermath
Dundee could expect warmer summers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee could be as warm as northern Spain in 60 years, say experts
8
SNP leader John Swinney Fife
5 reasons Fife wiped SNP off the map
10
Margaret Faulds from Pittenweem has revealed her secret work with radar during the Second World War.
EXCLUSIVE: 100-year-old Fife gran reveals her top-secret role that helped win Second World War
2
George McGillvary.
Jail for victim-blaming Fife pervert who filmed sex attack on unconscious woman
Four fire crews tackling fire at row of garages in Glenrothes.
Police probe after two fires on same night in Glenrothes