Fife Boy, 14, charged over Glenrothes garages fire Fire crews were called to Hill View on Monday night. By Andrew Robson July 10 2024, 12:10pm July 10 2024, 12:10pm Share Boy, 14, charged over Glenrothes garages fire Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5036143/boy-charged-glenrothes-garages-fire/ Copy Link Police at the scene on Tuesday morning. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson A 14-year-old boy has been charged over a fire that ripped through a row of garages in Glenrothes. Fire crews were called to Hill View, off Falcon Drive shortly after 9pm on Monday. Thirteen garages were gutted in the blaze – with two burn-out cars visible at the scene on Tuesday morning. One resident who had her car destroyed described the incident as “awful”, while others were alerted after hearing “what sounded like fireworks” outside. The fire on Monday night. Image: Mikaela Martin Police – who were treating the fire as deliberate – have now charged a teenager in connection with the blaze. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.30pm on Monday, officers were called to a fire at a premises on Hill View, Glenrothes. “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire and no one was injured. “A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection and a report will be sent to the relevant authority.”