Boy, 14, charged over Glenrothes garages fire

A 14-year-old boy has been charged over a fire that ripped through a row of garages in Glenrothes.

Fire crews were called to Hill View, off Falcon Drive shortly after 9pm on Monday.

Thirteen garages were gutted in the blaze – with two burn-out cars visible at the scene on Tuesday morning.

One resident who had her car destroyed described the incident as “awful”, while others were alerted after hearing “what sounded like fireworks” outside.

Police – who were treating the fire as deliberate – have now charged a teenager in connection with the blaze.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.30pm on Monday, officers were called to a fire at a premises on Hill View, Glenrothes.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire and no one was injured.

“A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection and a report will be sent to the relevant authority.”