Police charge man, 24, over Dundee ‘attempted murder’

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Dundee.

Police were called to Stratmartine Road in the early hours of Tuesday after a man, 38, suffered serious injuries.

The man remains in Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

The 24-year-old charged in connection with the case is due in court on Thursday.

A 33-year-old man was also arrested but released pending further inquiries.

Police closed Strathmartine Road for more than 15 hours on Tuesday as part of their investigation.

Officers have also been guarding a house in the Kirkton area in connection with the probe.

Detective Chief Inspector Keith Duncan said: “I’d like to thank the local community for their help and patience during our investigations.

“There will continue to be a police presence in the area while our enquiries are ongoing, however I want to reassure the public there is no wider risk.”