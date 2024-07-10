Dundee Police charge man, 24, over Dundee ‘attempted murder’ A 33-year-old man was also arrested but has been released pending further inquiries. By James Simpson July 10 2024, 12:20pm July 10 2024, 12:20pm Share Police charge man, 24, over Dundee ‘attempted murder’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5036192/man-charged-strathmartine-road-dundee-attempted-murder/ Copy Link Forensics officers on Strathmartine Road in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Dundee. Police were called to Stratmartine Road in the early hours of Tuesday after a man, 38, suffered serious injuries. The man remains in Ninewells Hospital for treatment. The 24-year-old charged in connection with the case is due in court on Thursday. A 33-year-old man was also arrested but released pending further inquiries. Police at the scene on Strathmartine Road. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Police closed Strathmartine Road for more than 15 hours on Tuesday as part of their investigation. Officers have also been guarding a house in the Kirkton area in connection with the probe. Detective Chief Inspector Keith Duncan said: “I’d like to thank the local community for their help and patience during our investigations. “There will continue to be a police presence in the area while our enquiries are ongoing, however I want to reassure the public there is no wider risk.”