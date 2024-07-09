Victim tells of shock as pictures reveal aftermath of deliberate Glenrothes fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Victim tells of shock as pictures reveal aftermath of deliberate Glenrothes fire

A row of 13 garages has been completely obliterated and two burnt-out cars are visible.

By Andrew Robson & Stephen Eighteen
A burnt-out car is surrounded by police tape after a fire at Hill View in Glenrothes.
A burnt-out car is surrounded by police tape after the fire at Hill View in Glenrothes. Image: Mikaela Martin/Andrew Robson

Police remain on the scene after a deliberate fire in Glenrothes.

Firefighters spent the whole evening extinguishing a blaze in garages on Hill View, off Falcon Drive.

Four appliances attended after the alert was raised just after 9.10pm on Monday.

Fire crews didn’t leave the area until Tuesday at 6.15am – when it was made safe.

Police are treating the fire as deliberate and have launched a probe.

Police presence after fire in Glenrothes

By Tuesday morning, a large police cordon had been erected around the garages.

Police tape is also in place by the Boblingen Way footpath.

The row of 13 garages has been completely obliterated and two burnt-out cars are visible at the scene.

Aftermath of fire at Hill View, Glenrothes
The row of 13 garages has been completely obliterated. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Aftermath of a fire at Hill View, Glenrothes
Police have taped off the area. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Aftermath of a fire at Hill View, Glenrothes
Officers say they are treating the fire as deliberate. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Residents say they called the fire service just after 9pm.

They estimate it took between 10 and 15 minutes for firefighters to arrive.

Samantha Martin, whose car has burnt to a shell by the fire, added: “It’s awful, why would anyone do this to someone’s personal property?

“I’ve been here for 30 years and never known anything like this.

“My car’s just a shell; like the others, it’s been destroyed.”

Sound of ‘fireworks’ alerted residents to incident

Resident Mikaela Martin added: “I thought it could hear a banging noise just before 9pm.

“The next thing a passing runner knocked on the door to tell us the garages were up.

“Stepping outside the whole row was up, the plumes of smoke were higher than the houses.”

Fire at Hill View, Glenrothes
Firefighters tackle the blaze on Monday night. Image: Mikaela Martin

Another Hill View resident added: “I called the fire brigade just after 9pm when I could see the flames leaping from the garages.

“There was billows of black smoke and some of the trees were up as well.

“Thankfully the fire didn’t spread to the homes and everyone is okay.”

Fire at Hill View, Glenrothes
Residents reported hearing a noise similar to fireworks as flames engulfed the garages. Image: Mikaela Martin

Another neighbour on the street said: “I was first alerted to the fire when I heard what sounded like fireworks outside.

“When I first looked there were no flames but huge plumes of smoke.

“The next thing there was a bit of orange then the whole thing went up.

“All 13 garages have been completely gutted.”

Police probe ‘wilful’ fire

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service told The Courier on Monday night: “We received an alert at 9.11pm to a fire close to Hill View Close and Falcon Drive in Glenrothes.

“Two fire crews from Glenrothes and Methil stations are at the scene.

“Two further crews from Kirkcaldy and Lochgelly stations have also been despatched to add assistance.”

Fire at Hill View, Glenrothes
It took the whole evening for fire crews to make the area safe. Image: Mikaela Martin

A spokesperson added on Tuesday morning: “The fire crews were in attendance throughout the night as the fire was ongoing.

“Our last crew left at 6.15am after making the area safe.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.30pm on Monday, 8 July, 2024 officers were called to a fire at a premises on Hill View, Glenrothes.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire and no one was injured.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries remain ongoing.”

Caravan wreckage in car park after second Glenrothes fire on same night

Later on Monday night, fire crews were called to a caravan fire at the car park of the Collydean Local store in Piper Drive.

Social media footage shows firefighters trying to bring the blaze under control at around 11pm.

On Tuesday morning, the remnants of the burnt-out and collapsed caravan remained in the car park.

The remains of a caravan set alight in the car park of Collydean Local store in Piper Drive, Glenrothes
The remains of the caravan. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A further fire was reported on Monday at around midnight, near the Handi Indian restaurant on Woodside Road.

A fire appliance was seen attending to an incident.

At this stage, there is no confirmation that the three fires are linked.

More from Fife

Emergency services at the crash on the A92 near Freuchie in Fife. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Car crashes off A92 in Fife as emergency services called to scene
Dundee could expect warmer summers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee could be as warm as northern Spain in 60 years, say experts
SNP leader John Swinney Fife
5 reasons Fife wiped SNP off the map
Margaret Faulds from Pittenweem has revealed her secret work with radar during the Second World War.
EXCLUSIVE: 100-year-old Fife gran reveals her top-secret role that helped win Second World War
George McGillvary.
Jail for victim-blaming Fife pervert who filmed sex attack on unconscious woman
Four fire crews tackling fire at row of garages in Glenrothes.
Police probe after three fires on same night in Glenrothes
The car crashed through barriers on Old Perth Road in Cowdenbeath.
Woman, 54, charged after car crashes through barriers in Cowdenbeath
The Brig Fish Bar on Nethertown Broad Street
Dunfermline chippy owner 'may have to let staff go' due to impact of controversial…
Dean Banks has unveiled a new menu at Dune
St Andrews restaurant launches new seafood shack concept menu
M90 crash
Fife driver crashed then drove wrong way up M90 and abandoned car

Conversation