Multiple crews tackling ‘significant’ fire at row of garages in Glenrothes

Four fire crews from stations across Fife are currently tackling a “significant” blaze at a row of garages in Glenrothes.

The alarm was raised shortly after 9pm on Monday of a block of garages on fire on Falcon Drive in the Dovecot area of the town.

Two fire appliances are at the scene with a further two on route to add assistance.

Photographs posted on social media show flames rising high into the air from the garages.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 9.11pm to a fire on Falcon Drive in Glenrothes.

“Two fire crews from Glenrothes and Methil stations are at the scene tackling what had been described as a “significant” incident.

“Two further crews from Kirkcaldy and Lochgelly stations have also been despatched to add assistance.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

