Aaron Essel: St Johnstone boss Craig Levein not sure which of FIVE positions Ghana starlet will end up playing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Aaron Essel: St Johnstone boss Craig Levein not sure which of FIVE positions Ghana starlet will end up playing

Versatility should help the 18-year-old make his mark at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Aaron Essel.
Aaron Essel made a big impression as a St Johnstone trialist. Image: PPA.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein doesn’t have a clue which position Aaron Essel will end up settling into.

The fact that he’s looked so accomplished in a few different slots is one of the reasons he’s made a big impression at McDiarmid Park already.

Saints completed the signing of the 18-year-old from Ghana on Monday.

Essel’s tackling, aerial ability, strength and composure in central midfield caught the eye when he was sent on as a second half trialist in the Perth side’s pre-season friendly against Arbroath at the weekend.

Aaron Essel has been unveiled as a St Johnstone player. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA

The Ghana under-23 international’s age and football inexperience necessitates caution when assessing his future career in Scotland and beyond.

But there’s no mistaking his talent.

‘Making an impression’

“The enthusiasm and energy that Aaron brings to the team is brilliant,” said Levein.

“He smiles every single minute of every single day.

“He comes into the training as if it’s his first day – every day.

“Aaron is only 18.

“There’s a lot of water to flow under the bridge before he gets to his final destination.

“How good will he be? I don’t know.

Aaron Essel in action against Arbroath.
Aaron Essel in action for St Johnstone against Arbroath. Image: PPA.

“He’s still very young so I am a little bit hesitant to be over-the-top about what I’ve seen in training and what he’s done in the games he’s been involved in.

“I don’t want to put expectations on him. He will have to find his own way and obviously, if he feels comfortable then I am pretty sure he will be a regular.

“Is he a midfielder or a defender? That’s the good thing, I don’t know.

“He plays centre-mid as a holding player, as right-back, right centre-back, left centre-back.

“I don’t know if he could play further up midfielder either. We will see. He’s certainly making an impression.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Aaron Essel has been unveiled as a St Johnstone player. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
St Johnstone confirm Aaron Essel signing as Craig Levein hails Ghanaian U/23 internationalist's 'all-round…
New St Johnstone owner Adam Webb will field questions from the media at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday. Image: St Johnstone FC
5 big Adam Webb questions as US lawyer's St Johnstone ambitions, stadium move and…
Adam Webb is the new owner of St Johnstone.
Adam Webb makes key pledges as new era at St Johnstone begins
American lawyer Adam Webb is the new owner of St Johnstone.
Geoff Brown: St Johnstone are in safe hands with new owner Adam Webb
New St Johnstone owner Adam Webb. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
St Johnstone takeover confirmed as new era begins under US lawyer Adam Webb
Andy Considine has retired.
Andy Considine: St Johnstone players congratulate 'legend' after ex-Aberdeen star retires from football
St Johnstone defender, Sam McClelland.
Sam McClelland feels things are different at St Johnstone this time around
American lawyer Adam Webb is the new owner of St Johnstone.
Adam Webb to jet over from America and complete St Johnstone takeover NEXT WEEK
Andre Raymond in action against the USA.
St Johnstone set to sign Trinidad and Tobago left-back Andre Raymond as Craig Levein…
Kyle Cameron made his first appearance for St Johnstone alongside Sam McClelland.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side beat Arbroath 1-0, Kyle Cameron gets…

Conversation