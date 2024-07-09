Wilkies boss on Perth store future as building put up for sale

Wilkies in Perth will not close despite its building being put up for sale.

And the managing director of the company says Scottish Government policy on rates relief is crippling the high street.

It comes after Wilkies closed six stores last year, including in Kirkcaldy, after the firm plunged into administration.

A rescue package in the summer of 2023 meant five shops stayed open, including its Perth unit on St John Street.

Graham and Sibbald, which owns the store building, has put it up for sale for offers over £250,000.

Warning over rates relief

Karen Forret, Wilkies managing director, said incentives for businesses like hers to take on property like the St John Street premises could help struggling retailers.

The Scottish Government said they had provided a package of reliefs for non-domestic rates worth an estimated £685 million in 2023.

Ms Forret said: “Scottish communities, high streets and Scottish independent businesses have been grossly let down by the SNP.

“Businesses south of the border have benefited from 75% rates relief for the last two years and Scottish high streets have not.

“Our high streets play a critical part in our communities and we need the continuing support for independents to be emphasised to leaders of all parties.

“They play a critical role in our local economies and job market.

“We are now a year in after closing six stores and although we closed loss making stores, we are continuing to invest in the Scottish high street.

“It is not easy despite our passion and commitment.

“We are not ready to give up the fight, but we need the SNP Scottish Government to show some commitment.

“Tourism is vital to Scotland and what attraction is there if our High Streets are empty.”

She added: “We are not closing in Perth, but the landlord is selling.

“Many Scottish commercial premises are being sold and if there was the incentive for businesses to take on empty units, with help on rates, that would in turn not only protect the high street but also Scottish real-estate — which has massively devalued in recent years, especially in our bigger towns and cities.”

Up to local authorities to determine

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish budget provided a package of reliefs for non-domestic rates worth an estimated £685 million, including a number of reliefs that are unique across the UK such as the Fresh Start and Business Growth Accelerator reliefs which encourage investment in, and the reoccupation of, our high streets by providing up to 12 months relief for qualifying properties.

“Empty Property Relief for non-domestic properties was devolved to councils on April 1 2023 and it is for local authorities to determine their own policies for any relief for unoccupied properties.”