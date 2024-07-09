Wilkies boss on Perth store future as building put up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wilkies boss on Perth store future as building put up for sale

Karen Forret has called for more help for Scottish businesses from Holyrood.

By Paul Malik
Karen Forret, Wilkies Owner and Managing Director at Wilkies in Perth. Image: DC Thomson.
Karen Forret, Wilkies Owner and Managing Director at Wilkies in Perth. Image: DC Thomson.

Wilkies in Perth will not close despite its building being put up for sale.

And the managing director of the company says Scottish Government policy on rates relief is crippling the high street.

It comes after Wilkies closed six stores last year, including in Kirkcaldy, after the firm plunged into administration.

A rescue package in the summer of 2023 meant five shops stayed open, including its Perth unit on St John Street.

Graham and Sibbald, which owns the store building, has put it up for sale for offers over £250,000.

Warning over rates relief

Karen Forret, Wilkies managing director, said incentives for businesses like hers to take on property like the St John Street premises could help struggling retailers.

The Scottish Government said they had provided a package of reliefs for non-domestic rates worth an estimated £685 million in 2023.

Ms Forret said: “Scottish communities, high streets and Scottish independent businesses have been grossly let down by the SNP.

“Businesses south of the border have benefited from 75% rates relief for the last two years and Scottish high streets have not.

“Our high streets play a critical part in our communities and we need the continuing support for independents to be emphasised to leaders of all parties.

shoppers walk past 'To let' signs on Perth High Street
Empty units in Perth . Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“They play a critical role in our local economies and job market.

“We are now a year in after closing six stores and although we closed loss making stores, we are continuing to invest in the Scottish high street.

“It is not easy despite our passion and commitment.

“We are not ready to give up the fight, but we need the SNP Scottish Government to show some commitment.

“Tourism is vital to Scotland and what attraction is there if our High Streets are empty.”

She added: “We are not closing in Perth, but the landlord is selling.

“Many Scottish commercial premises are being sold and if there was the incentive for businesses to take on empty units, with help on rates, that would in turn not only protect the high street but also Scottish real-estate — which has massively devalued in recent years, especially in our bigger towns and cities.”

Up to local authorities to determine

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish budget provided a package of reliefs for non-domestic rates worth an estimated £685 million, including a number of reliefs that are unique across the UK such as the Fresh Start and Business Growth Accelerator reliefs which encourage investment in, and the reoccupation of, our high streets by providing up to 12 months relief for qualifying properties.

“Empty Property Relief for non-domestic properties was devolved to councils on April 1 2023 and it is for local authorities to determine their own policies for any relief for unoccupied properties.”

