St Johnstone injury latest: Craig Levein gives update on Arbroath absentees

Several first team regulars missed the last pre-season friendly.

By Eric Nicolson
Sven Sprangler missed St Johnstone's friendly at Arbroath.
Sven Sprangler missed St Johnstone's friendly at Arbroath. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein had seven senior pros missing from his final pre-season match of the summer.

But Uche Ikpeazu is the only Arbroath absentee with an injury that will keep him out of the first team for a lengthy period of time.

Connor Smith’s partner went into labour at the weekend, while Adama Sidibeh was given the week off.

And “caution” was the theme as far as Nicky Clark, Cammy MacPherson, Sven Sprangler and Jack Sanders were concerned.

They certainly won’t all be sidelined for Saints’ first Premier Sports Cup group game against Brechin City this weekend.

“Nicky’s calf remains a bit tight,” Levein reported. “I am probably being overly cautious with Nicky.

“Sven got a dunt on the ribs so he’s still recovering from that.

“Uche has had it (knee cartilage) repaired, everything is fine and it will take a bit of time.

“Jack got caught on the ankle in the Huntly game late on. That’s swollen up and is causing a little bit of a problem.

“It’s not a worry for him, though, and I’d expect him to be ready for Saturday.

St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson.
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson. Image: SNS.

“Cammy, because he’s been out for so long, we’ve been very cautious with him.

“He’s got tendon thing on the back of his knee which is not a major problem but just being very careful.”

The absence of first team regulars meant several academy players got Gayfield game-time.

“It was good to see younger ones getting a chance,” said Levein.

“Taylor (Steven) is kind of at the back of my mind in terms of being useful in some of these cup ties.

“We have a lot of the young lads who’ve been drafted in. Some of them have done quite well.”

