EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Steven is ‘gallus’, scoring goals and making improvements he will need at St Johnstone, says Alloa boss

Taylor Steven is “gallus”, scoring a bucket load of goals and readying himself for a St Johnstone first team future.

By assisting Alloa Athletic’s League One promotion bid with game-changing performances, the young, versatile forward is ticking all the boxes a parent club would want from a season-long loan.

And his manager in Clackmannanshire believes the increased work-rate and variety Steven has added to his game over the last few months are the biggest improvements that will give him the best chance of becoming a Perth star.

The 19-year-old has scored six goals in seven games for Alloa, earning him the division’s player of the month award and helping the Wasps into the play-off positions.

Andy Graham took over as head coach from Brian Rice midway through the campaign.

And he told Courier Sport that Steven has taken on board all the advice that has come his way – to spectacular effect.

“Taylor started on the left with us in a different system,” said Graham.

“He was played as a striker or just off the front as a 10.

“Listen, it’s not that he wasn’t playing well early in the season but as a team we were up and down back then and had a lot of players out with injury.

“But since we’ve put him on the right, he’s really flourished.

“The goals and assists are brilliant but they’re a product of how hard he’s been working.

“His work-rate has really improved over the last three or four months.

“If he loses the ball his first reaction is to get it back.

“That’s a key thing for his development.

“He’s got a bit of gallusness about him.

“He’s confident in his own ability.

“And physically, he’s a strong, strong boy.

“He uses his body very well and that’s something that usually comes later on for a player.

“With a low centre of gravity he’s hard to push off the ball.

“Allied to the talent he’s got, that will definitely help him.”

Right and left

Steven’s most recent goal – a right foot finish in the 3-0 victory over Kelty Hearts – encapsulates the ‘mixing it up’ mantra Graham has encouraged.

“Personally, I think Taylor playing off the right in a 4-2-3-1 is his best position,” he said.

“In that role he can cause a lot of problems for defenders by going either way.

“He’s mixing his game up now.

“We spoke about him going on the outside of defenders sometimes – and the goal he got on Saturday was an example of that.

“The opposition know what he can do when he comes inside on his left because of the goals from outside the box he’s scored.

“But he’s got such pace and power that he can go on the outside as well.

“It’s about defenders not knowing which way he’s going to go.

“He’s been causing major problems for teams over the last few weeks.”

Hitting the target

Steven has also reaped the rewards of refining his ball-striking technique.

“Taylor’s goals obviously catch the eye,” said Graham.

Taylor Steven goal for Alloa on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/8f6Ddl67eE — St Johnstone 1884 (@stjohnstone1884) February 12, 2024

“Before this run he was lashing at the ball a bit and missing the target too often.

“We’ve spoken a lot about the importance of hitting the target. If you don’t do that, you’ve no chance of scoring.

“The one he got at Annan (at the start of February) was actually straight down the middle and it goes in.

“From then he’s kicked on and scored some wonderful goals with that left foot of his.”

Players who have progressed their career with Alloa roll off the tongue.

From a Perth perspective, Stevie May is the stand-out, with Charlie Gilmour also doing well there recently under Barry Ferguson.

“There’s Jamie McCart, Robbie Deas and Ross Stewart,” said Graham. “And plenty of others.

“Alloa has always been a good place for players to come on loan and kick-on with their careers.

“You try and create an environment for them to do that.

“We’re not in a bad location, which definitely helps, but a lot of it is to do with the history the club has of players coming here on loan and then going on to be a success at a higher level.

“For Taylor, I’m sure he’ll be the first to acknowledge the contribution of the other boys here, who are giving him the platform to go and do his stuff.

“I was aware of him from his previous loan spell with East Fife and I’m sure Brian was as well.

“He showed he was ready for League One with his performances in the League Cup for St Johnstone and with the opportunity he got in the Premiership against Ross County.

“If he’d stayed at St Johnstone and maybe come on for five or 10 minutes here and there, that wouldn’t have been as beneficial as coming to somewhere like Alloa and starting most weeks.

“The number of games he’s played and the amount of improvement he’s shown backs up that it was the right decision.”

Snodgrass and Bingham

Before taking over from Rice, Graham had a near 20-year playing career in the lower leagues.

From his early days with Stirling Albion, he’s been lucky to share a pitch with team-mates whose left foot ability shone brightly.

“More often than not if you’ve got a good left-footed forward he plays off the right these days,” he said.

“When I started it was 4-4-2 and that was it.

“The lefty was on the left and the right footer was on the right. Both of their jobs was to get crosses into the box.

“I played with some really good one.

“Snoddy (Robert Snodgrass) was outstanding when he came to us on loan at Stirling.

“And David Bingham was a joke.

“Not as many people remember him – and he was at the end of his career when I was starting out – but what a left foot he had.

“I’ve played with a lot of them.

“The modern way is for them to come inside but, like I said, Taylor needs to be able to go both ways.

“Teams do get wise.”

Alan Forrest was an Ayr team-mate of Graham’s during his one season at Somerset Park.

St Johnstone would be delighted if Steven could match the Hearts forward’s career rise.

“There’s a similarity in the sense they both have that low centre of gravity,” said Graham.

“Taylor’s probably physically stronger, actually.

“That’s what I mean by him having something a lot of young players don’t.

“It’s not just raw strength it’s an ability to use that strength.

“But I wouldn’t compare him to anybody. He’s an individual in his own right.

“I like his gallusness and boys get on great with him.

“It wouldn’t surprise me at all if Taylor took his chance with St Johnstone in the summer.

“He probably needed a run of games, which he’s getting with us. It’s the same with a lot of young players.

“That’s more important than anything for their development.

“Hopefully Taylor and St Johnstone will see the benefits of that.”