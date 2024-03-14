Wind turbine higher than Statue of Liberty to be built 500 metres from Dunning

Simon Howie’s Dunning wind turbine has been approved despite fears over its size and scale.

Councillors at Wednesday’s planning and placemaking committee meeting voted for the project – praising the businessman’s environmental plan.

The turbine will be built on the site of Haggis tycoon Mr Howie’s factory on Findony Farm, near the Perthshire village.

At 104 metres it will be higher than New York’s Statue of Liberty (93 metres) and twice the height of London’s Nelson’s Column (52m).

Perth and Kinross Council officers had recommended the turbine’s approval despite 79 objections.

Dunning character ‘seriously compromised’

Dunning Community Council was one of the objectors – expressing fears over its visual impact on the village.

Colin Young from the community council said: “It is not normal practice for us to object to planning applications.

“However, we were given a raft of reasons from the community and submitted an objection on their behalf.

“This proposal is less than 500 metres from the village and is therefore unacceptable.

“The visual amenity and character of the area will be seriously compromised.

“It’s a totally unsuitable structure in a totally unsuitable location.”

Other critics said the turbine would tower over the Statue of Liberty and other local landmarks.

Turbine to bring business to net-zero

Speaking at the meeting, Simon Howie claimed the turbine would help his business reduce its carbon emissions.

He also claimed that other sites were considered, but the chosen location provided the least visual impact and the turbine would safeguard the business against high energy costs.

Mr Howie added: “I think the model we’ve done is we won’t have a problem getting to net zero with the turbine.

“To really take us off grid for gas and electricity we are looking to add this wind turbine.”

Councillors were also told mitigations were in place to prevent “nuisance level” shadow flicker and the turbine would be “throttled back” during times of excess noise.

A late motion was submitted by Councillor Ian James, who expressed concerns over the visual impact.

“I think this will have too much of an impact on our local community in Dunning,” he said.

However, councillors voted in favour of the turbine by 11 votes to two.