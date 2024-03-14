Wind turbine higher than Statue of Liberty to be built 500 metres from Dunning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wind turbine higher than Statue of Liberty to be built 500 metres from Dunning

Dozens of locals objected to Haggis tycoon Simon Howie's 104-metre turbine.

By Kieran Webster
Simon Howie outside his factory.
Simon Howie's wind turbine has been approved. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Simon Howie’s Dunning wind turbine has been approved despite fears over its size and scale.

Councillors at Wednesday’s planning and placemaking committee meeting voted for the project – praising the businessman’s environmental plan.

The turbine will be built on the site of Haggis tycoon Mr Howie’s factory on Findony Farm, near the Perthshire village.

At 104 metres it will be higher than New York’s Statue of Liberty (93 metres) and twice the height of London’s Nelson’s Column (52m).

Perth and Kinross Council officers had recommended the turbine’s approval despite 79 objections.

Dunning character ‘seriously compromised’

Dunning Community Council was one of the objectors – expressing fears over its visual impact on the village.

Colin Young from the community council said: “It is not normal practice for us to object to planning applications.

Graphic shows scale of the turbine.
The turbine will be taller than the Statue of Liberty. Image: DC Thomson

“However, we were given a raft of reasons from the community and submitted an objection on their behalf.

“This proposal is less than 500 metres from the village and is therefore unacceptable.

“The visual amenity and character of the area will be seriously compromised.

Map shows the location of the turbine.
Map shows the location of the turbine. Image: DC Thomson

“It’s a totally unsuitable structure in a totally unsuitable location.”

Other critics said the turbine would tower over the Statue of Liberty and other local landmarks.

Turbine to bring business to net-zero

Speaking at the meeting, Simon Howie claimed the turbine would help his business reduce its carbon emissions.

He also claimed that other sites were considered, but the chosen location provided the least visual impact and the turbine would safeguard the business against high energy costs.

Simon Howie in a field with cows behind him.
Simon Howie wants to bring his business off grid. Image: Simon Howie

Mr Howie added: “I think the model we’ve done is we won’t have a problem getting to net zero with the turbine.

“To really take us off grid for gas and electricity we are looking to add this wind turbine.”

Councillors were also told mitigations were in place to prevent “nuisance level” shadow flicker and the turbine would be “throttled back” during times of excess noise.

A late motion was submitted by Councillor Ian James, who expressed concerns over the visual impact.

“I think this will have too much of an impact on our local community in Dunning,” he said.

However, councillors voted in favour of the turbine by 11 votes to two.

