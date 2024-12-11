Crieff Hydro Winter Wonderland visitors left ‘disappointed’ and ‘let down’ by Christmas activities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Crieff Hydro Winter Wonderland visitors left ‘disappointed’ and ‘let down’ by Christmas activities

The venue insists feedback has been "extremely positive" despite several negative online reviews.

By Ellidh Aitken
Crieff Hydro. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Crieff Hydro. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Visitors to the Crieff Hydro Winter Wonderland say they have been left “disappointed” and “let down” by the Christmas activities on offer this year.

Several negative reviews have been posted online since it opened this month.

Crieff Hydro insists overall feedback from visitors to its Santa’s grotto, ice skating and train ride has been “extremely positive”.

However, of the 60-plus reviews left on the site of ticket vendor itison, a third have given the experience just one star out of five.

Only 20% of people have given the Winter Wonderland a five-star review.

The event has an overall rating of 2.6 out of five – with more than 3,000 tickets sold for each of the activities.

Reviews compare Crieff Hydro Winter Wonderland to Glasgow Willy Wonka experience

One visitor claimed the festive train ride, which promised an interactive journey through a “glittering winter wonderland”, would give the ill-fated Glasgow Willy Wonka experience “a run for its money”.

They also said the trip, costing between £10 and £15 per person “for not even 10 minutes”, involved a “very poor” light show.

Another visitor called the train ride the “biggest rip-off”.

They wrote: “Absolutely awful.

“Nothing to see on the train ride, until you get to a tent with a video of a much more impressive train ride.”

One two-star reviewer said the event was “very disappointing” compared to previous years and described the train ride as a “let down”.

The itison page for the Crieff Hydro Winter Wonderland ice skating. Image: itison

It said: “We went last year to the Christmas experience at Crieff Hydro and we really enjoyed it, the whole family did.

“This year ice skating was good and the Santa visit was great but the winter wonderland train experience was really poor.

“It wasn’t a train! It went about 50 yards into a tent which had a projector showing a pointless winter scene.”

Another reviewer said: “The train went about 500 metres up a poorly lit, very dark road. We got a partial view of a dark overspill car park.

“We then drove into a tent and watched a video.

Crieff Hydro visitor ‘couldn’t have been more gutted’ with Winter Wonderland

“I think my daughter best captured the experience when she pointed at the video and said, ‘I wish I was on that train’.”

Another visitor said they had driven more than an hour to Crieff and “couldn’t have been more gutted with the time and money spent”.

Several other reviews described a disappointing experience, claiming the event was “not as advertised” and a “complete waste of money”.

They also said there were no fairground rides at the event, as there had been in previous years.

Fairground rides were a feature in previous years. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

However, the Winter Wonderland also received a number of five-star reviews from impressed guests.

One said: “After reading some reviews we thought it was going to be a bad experience.

“It was really good. The lights and decorations were lovely and the train ride was good.”

Another visitor said: “The ice skating experience was fantastic! Both the children and adults thoroughly enjoyed it.

“It was the highlight of the festive experience and the only event that was truly worth the money.”

A spokesperson for Crieff Hydro said: “Having welcomed more than a thousand guests to our Winter Wonderland since its launch, the overall feedback from our Santa’s grotto, ice skating and festive train experience has been extremely positive.

“We are aware of a small number of visitors who felt disappointed by the train experience, and we aim to learn from that feedback for future events.”

Itison has been contacted for comment.

Crieff Hydro bosses recently revealed multi-million-pound investment plans for the resort.

More from Perth & Kinross

Perth bus station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Perth bus driver 'attacked' as man, 28, arrested over station 'disturbance'
Knockendarroch Hotel in Pitlochry.
Award-winning Pitlochry hotel bought by owners of luxury Scottish castle
Angela MacVicar (left) and Lindsay MacCallum
Charity boss says 'justice' done as court hears funds stolen by Perthshire crook can…
Glasgow Sheriff Court
St Johnstone legend Shaun Rooney appears in court on chip shop assault charge
Alexander Day at Perth Sheriff Court
Violent Perthshire abuser held girlfriend in headlock and thrust thumbs into her eyes
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside data breach probe after 125 patient records released in error
shoppers walk past 'To let' signs on Perth High Street
EXCLUSIVE: New Perthshire business group in disarray as second founding member quits
Fashion designer, Jade Robertson, with St Johnstone's new third kit.
St Johnstone unveil new Taylor Swift-inspired charity third kit
Cultybraggan Camp to appear on Four in a Bed
Perthshire camp to feature on Channel 4 series Four in a Bed
missing Perthshire dog Wallace
Perthshire dentists launch desperate hunt for dog missing for 4 days

Conversation