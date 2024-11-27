Crieff Hydro reveals multi-million-pound investment plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crieff Hydro reveals multi-million-pound investment plans

Developments include a speakeasy, refurbished dining areas and a new bar.

Millions of pounds will be invested at Crieff Hydro.
By Rob McLaren

The owner of Crieff Hydro has revealed plans to invest millions of pounds to create a new bar, a speakeasy and refurbish dining areas.

Stephen Leckie said the plans have been several years in the making and aimed at attracting more people to the hotel for food and drink.

The current ballroom will become a high-end bar while the speakeasy will be found by people knocking on the right door in the current Meikle bar.

The dining areas will also be refurbished, with a new tapas-style menu on offer.

The work will start in January with the aim of opening in spring.

Sixth-generation inspired Crieff Hydro investment

Mr Leckie described the investment as the most significant at the hotel for more than 20 years.

He said it was the influence of his sons, Richard and Charlie, the sixth-generation of the family business which has prompted the investment.

He said: “I remember when I took over the business 30 years ago we introduced the first bar at Crieff Hydro, this was quickly followed by another bar and brasserie.

“That was me identifying what was needed for Crieff Hydro then. Now my sons have played the same role.

An artist’s impression of the new all-day bar at Crieff Hydro.

“It used to be that around two-thirds of customers ate upstairs, and a third downstairs. Over the last 20 years this has reversed.

“Charlie and Richard said we’re not offering enough for non-residents looking to come in for a drink or dinner.

“The plans have been years in the making.

“The bars will specialise in whisky, gin, champagne and cocktails. It’s an attempt to attract more couples looking for a special night out.”

The Crieff Hydro chief executive did not reveal the exact cost of the upgrades other than to describe it as a “multi-million-pound” investment.

Protecting heritage

Mr Leckie said these additional offerings will not come at the expense of the hotel’s heritage, which attracts many returning customers.

He also said the hotel will continue to trade as normal while the work takes place.

He adds: “We’ve taken great care to plan this project around our guests and as we progress with the various upgrades in early 2025, we’ll be keeping a wide range of leisure and food and drink options on offer.

Crieff Hydro chief executive Stephen Leckie with son Charlie.

“The whole team are hugely excited about unveiling Crieff Hydro’s new offering and bringing new and loyal guests through our doors to enjoy a range of exceptional dining experiences.”

Charlie Leckie added: “My family is proud of the hotel’s heritage, which means so much to the many guests that we welcome every year.

“We’ll be making sure that history is protected and shared in the contemporary offering we’ll be bringing to our guests.”

Crieff Hydro revenues increase

The announcement comes as Crieff Hydro Limited reports its financial accounts. As well as the flagship Crieff property, the business also owns Murraypark Hotel, Peebles Hydro, The Park in Peebles, the Ballachulish Hotel and the Isles of Glencoe Hotel.

It also operates the 1881 gin school and distillery.

The accounts, for the year ending February 2024, show an increase in turnover to £38.9 million, from £36.4m in 2023.

Pre-tax profit fell from £419,000 in 2023 to £32,000 last year.

Mr Leckie said the underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by more than £1m.

He said: “This is testament to the hard work and innovation of the management team.

“It’s particularly pleasing to see our past investments paying off with growth in revenue and profit at all our hotels.

“A decade on from our first involvement, both Peebles Hydro and our hotel cluster on the west coast, has contributed over £1m of EBITDA to the business.

Stephen Leckie, chief executive of Crieff Hydro, has revealed the investment plans.

“Thanks to this profitability we were able to continue to re-invest nearly £2m.”

This sum includes a rolling upgrade programme for up to 30 hotel bedrooms a year at Crieff Hydro.

The business has also entered a new long-term debt facility with Santander.

Bank loans and overdrafts stood at £16.7m at the financial year end, which Mr Leckie expects to increase with the new multi-million-pound investment at Crieff.

Conversation