Best pictures as Crieff Hydro transforms into Winter Wonderland

The festive season is underway and Crieff Hydro has transformed into a Winter Wonderland for December.

The iconic resort vowed to make this year’s event the “biggest Winter Wonderland ever”.

The hotel’s grounds have been transformed with an ice skating rink, fairground rides, Santa’s Grotto and reindeer experience.

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the event before it ends on January 6.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall visited to capture families enjoying the festive fun.