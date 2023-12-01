Best pictures as Crieff Hydro transforms into Winter Wonderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures as Crieff Hydro transforms into Winter Wonderland

The iconic resort vowed to make this year's event the 'biggest Winter Wonderland ever'. 

By Ellidh Aitken
Festive fun at Crieff Hydro's Winter Wonderland.
Crieff Hydro is ready for Christmas. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The festive season is underway and Crieff Hydro has transformed into a Winter Wonderland for December.

The iconic resort vowed to make this year’s event the “biggest Winter Wonderland ever”.

The hotel’s grounds have been transformed with an ice skating rink, fairground rides, Santa’s Grotto and reindeer experience.

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the event before it ends on January 6.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall visited to capture families enjoying the festive fun.

Crieff Hydro's Winter Wonderland.
Christmas-themed fayre rides are on offer at Crieff Hydro’s Winter Wonderland. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Alan Scott and Ruth Scott with children Lydia (aged 4) and Joel (aged 1) at Crieff Hydro's Winter Wonderland.
Alan Scott and Ruth Scott with children Lydia (aged 4) and Joel (aged 1) travelled from Paisley to enjoy the festivities. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Alan Scott and Ruth Scott with children Lydia (aged 4) and Joel (aged 1) at Crieff Hydro's Winter Wonderland.
Christmas has arrived in Crieff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Victoria, her sons Fraser (aged 6) and Elliot (aged 4), husband Stuart and Barley the dog at Crieff's Winter Wonderland.
Locals Victoria, sons Fraser (aged 6) and Elliot (aged 4), husband Stuart and Barley the dog (14 weeks old) enjoying some toasted marshmallows. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Left to right is Jonathan, daughter Jennifer (aged 5), wife Sarah and daughter Harriet (aged 2) at Crieff Hydro's Winter Wonderland.
Left to right is Jonathan, daughter Jennifer (aged 5), wife Sarah and daughter Harriet (aged 2) who travelled from Newcastle. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

