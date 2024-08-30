Plan to move Dundee disability care centre to Perth ‘ long overdue’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plan to move Dundee disability care centre to Perth ‘ long overdue’

Patients at the Starthmartine Centre will be moved 23 miles to the Murray Royal in Perth.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Plans to close a Dundee disability care centre and move patients to Perth is “long overdue”, health chiefs say.

NHS Tayside confirmed earlier this month that Strathmartine Centre’s Inpatient Learning Disability Services are to be re-located to the Murray Royal Hospital in Perth.

The health board says the premises are no longer fit for purpose.

The move, which includes an inpatient ward within Carseview, is planned to take place in a year’s time.

This means relatives and staff would have to travel to the Murray Royal – 23 miles away from the current centre.

‘We need to do our best in the circumstances’

However, during a NHS Tayside Board meeting on Thursday, health chiefs said the facilities at Strathmartine were no longer fit for purpose.

“(The move) is long overdue”, Dr Andrew Thomson said.

“The view of the area clinical forum is that we very much support this.

“The lack of suitability at Strathmartine was being talked about when I was a medical student here and that’s 13 years ago.”

Board member Julie Bell, who is also a councillor in Angus, added: “It would have been my preference to see something happen before now but this is the position we are in.

“People deserve a better living environment and it would have been lovely to have an equivalent environment in the area (but) that is not currently feasible.

Julie Bell. Image: Supplied.

“So, we need to do the best that we can in the circumstances we are in.

“I absolutely get that this is a challenging situation for staff, patients and their families and it will create access challenges for people visiting their loved ones.

“However, I very much hope that when people are in their new site they will find it a pleasant and happy living environment where they will have opportunities to thrive.”

Unions oppose Dundee disability centre move

The decision to close the Strathmartine centre and move patients to Perth has been heavily criticised by trade unions representing the staff effected. 

In a letter addressed to health chiefs, they said staff believe the move was unsuitable for patients.

And speaking at Thursday’s meeting, trade union representative Raymond Marshall added: “The thing we have tried to highlight is that even though the staff would like to move with their patients, there is a high risk they may not be able to.

“The staff’s first concern was about patients and the delivery of care to the patients they support.”

Better environment for patients

Health board bosses acknowledged the concerns raised regarding the move but said it was the best decision for patients.

Sandra Macleod, deputy chief executive at NHS Tayside, added: “We understand the difficulties in making this decision.

“(And) we absolutely understand the impact that this is having on patients, families and staff.

“But our driving factor on this is about delivering a better therapeutic environment for patents and they are all at the heart of our decision-making here.”

