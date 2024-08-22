Health staff slam ‘unsuitable’ plan to move Dundee disability care centre to Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Health staff slam ‘unsuitable’ plan to move Dundee disability care centre to Perth

Craigmill Skill Centre will be closed, with patients moved 23 miles to the Murray Royal in Perth.

By Liam Rutherford
Craigmill Centre patients will be moved to Perth.
Craigmill Centre patients will be moved to Perth.

Nursing unions have attacked plans to close a Dundee disability care centre and move patients to Perth, saying it will have a “detrimental impact” on their health.

NHS Tayside confirmed earlier this month that Strathmartine Centre’s Inpatient Learning Disability Services are to be re-located to the Murray Royal Hospital in Perth.

The health board says the premises at the Craigmill Skill Centre, based at Strathmartine, are no longer fit for purpose.

The move, which includes an inpatient ward within Carseview, is planned to take place in a year’s time.

Murray Royal Hospital.

But the decision has been heavily criticised by trade unions representing staff at the centre.

In a letter addressed to health and social care chiefs, they said staff believe the move was unsuitable for patients.

It means relatives and staff would have to travel to the Murray Royal, 23 miles away from the current centre.

Around 80% of staff  said they would not transfer to Murray Royal if the move went ahead.

‘Get the right care in the right place’

The letter was read to a meeting of the Dundee health and social care integration joint board on Wednesday.

“We cannot understand why no other area has been, or will be, looked at given that the majority of patients and relatives live in the Dundee and Angus area”, it said.

“The majority of inpatients at Strathmartine are mostly delayed discharges.

“Therefore, we move to ask that the priority is to get the right care in the right place, preferably within our communities.

“We ask that Tayside Health Board and IJB learn lessons from the past and listen, this time, to the patients, relatives, staff and the trade unions before doing any more.”

The Craigmill Skill Centre is based at Strathmartine. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomsonunion-

The letter added: “Moving to Murray Royal is just moving to another site which is not suitable to this group of patients and would be detrimental to their health.

“We ask that the board look at other options which all groups can sign up for.”

Health board bosses acknowledged the concerns raised at the meeting but said the move was the only option available to them.

Moving from Craigmill to Murray Royal ‘only viable option’

Sandra Macleod, deputy chief executive at NHS Tayside said: “We firmly understand and acknowledge the concerns of patients, the concerns of families, the concerns of staff and the concerns of members.

“If there was a different way or a different option that was available to us, that option, I’m sure, would have been able to be progressed.”

Claire Pearce, director of nursing and midwifery at NHS Tayside, added: “The Strathmartine ward environment does not and  – will not – be able to provide  therapeutic environment for this group of patients.

“We feel consolidating to a single site will benefit our patients.”

