Health staff slam ‘unsuitable’ plan to move Dundee disability care centre to Perth

Nursing unions have attacked plans to close a Dundee disability care centre and move patients to Perth, saying it will have a “detrimental impact” on their health.

NHS Tayside confirmed earlier this month that Strathmartine Centre’s Inpatient Learning Disability Services are to be re-located to the Murray Royal Hospital in Perth.

The health board says the premises at the Craigmill Skill Centre, based at Strathmartine, are no longer fit for purpose.

The move, which includes an inpatient ward within Carseview, is planned to take place in a year’s time.

But the decision has been heavily criticised by trade unions representing staff at the centre.

In a letter addressed to health and social care chiefs, they said staff believe the move was unsuitable for patients.

It means relatives and staff would have to travel to the Murray Royal, 23 miles away from the current centre.

Around 80% of staff said they would not transfer to Murray Royal if the move went ahead.

‘Get the right care in the right place’

The letter was read to a meeting of the Dundee health and social care integration joint board on Wednesday.

“We cannot understand why no other area has been, or will be, looked at given that the majority of patients and relatives live in the Dundee and Angus area”, it said.

“The majority of inpatients at Strathmartine are mostly delayed discharges.

“Therefore, we move to ask that the priority is to get the right care in the right place, preferably within our communities.

“We ask that Tayside Health Board and IJB learn lessons from the past and listen, this time, to the patients, relatives, staff and the trade unions before doing any more.”

The letter added: “Moving to Murray Royal is just moving to another site which is not suitable to this group of patients and would be detrimental to their health.

“We ask that the board look at other options which all groups can sign up for.”

Health board bosses acknowledged the concerns raised at the meeting but said the move was the only option available to them.

Moving from Craigmill to Murray Royal ‘only viable option’

Sandra Macleod, deputy chief executive at NHS Tayside said: “We firmly understand and acknowledge the concerns of patients, the concerns of families, the concerns of staff and the concerns of members.

“If there was a different way or a different option that was available to us, that option, I’m sure, would have been able to be progressed.”

Claire Pearce, director of nursing and midwifery at NHS Tayside, added: “The Strathmartine ward environment does not and – will not – be able to provide therapeutic environment for this group of patients.

“We feel consolidating to a single site will benefit our patients.”