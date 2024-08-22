Boy, 11, hospitalised after Angus school ‘attack’ as 34-year-old woman and teenager charged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy, 11, hospitalised after Angus school ‘attack’ as 34-year-old woman and teenager charged

A 12-year-old girl is also being reported to the authorities over the incident.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Police were called to the school on Tuesday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Police were called to the school on Tuesday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

An 11-year-old boy has been hospitalised after an alleged attack at a secondary school in Angus.

Police were called to the school on Tuesday afternoon after reports of an assault on the youngster.

The school cannot be named as it may lead to the identification of the children involved.

Three people are now facing police action in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.55pm on Tuesday, officers received a report of an assault which happened at a school in Angus.

Three people face police action over alleged Angus school attack

“An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 12-year-old girl will be reported to the relevant authorities.

“A 17-year-old male and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and are due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court at a later date.”

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident at a school on Tuesday.

“We can’t comment as this is an ongoing police matter.”

