Boy, 11, hospitalised after Angus school ‘attack’ as 34-year-old woman and teenager charged

An 11-year-old boy has been hospitalised after an alleged attack at a secondary school in Angus.

Police were called to the school on Tuesday afternoon after reports of an assault on the youngster.

The school cannot be named as it may lead to the identification of the children involved.

Three people are now facing police action in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.55pm on Tuesday, officers received a report of an assault which happened at a school in Angus.

“An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 12-year-old girl will be reported to the relevant authorities.

“A 17-year-old male and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and are due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court at a later date.”

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident at a school on Tuesday.

“We can’t comment as this is an ongoing police matter.”