Shoppers welcome opening of ‘fabulous’ new Dundee Aldi

Shoppers have welcomed the opening of a “fabulous” new Aldi store in Dundee.

The supermarket has opened on Tom Johnston Road near Sainsbury’s – north of Broughty Ferry and east of Douglas.

Some locals queued outside the shop ahead of its opening at 8am on Thursday.

It comes after years of legal wrangles that threatened the plans to open the store.

Olympic champion curler Vicky Wright cut the ribbon and greeted customers with goody bags.

Ashley Webster, 38, from Dundee, was among the first shoppers at the new Aldi.

She said: “I thought it was really good, it’s really big and spacious.

“It is well organised as well.

“I have just got a new job at this side of town so it makes it easier to shop.

“I think it is ideally placed.

“I will definitely be back.”

Customers hail ‘great’ new Dundee Aldi

Patrick O’Shea, 69, from Monifieth, said: “I thought it was great.

“I have been to other Aldi shops before but this is a lot bigger and I can get around a lot easier.

“You can’t beat the prices.

“I was keen to get down here first thing as I am heading to the Ferry so thought I would nip up here first.

“I was here at 8am.

“It has been quite a long time coming and people from around the Ferry and Monifieth will think it is great.”

Michelle Gavine, 59, from Broughty Ferry, described the new Aldi as “fabulous”.

She said: “It is big inside.

“The aisles are really wide and everyone was really friendly.

‘Emotional’ moment meeting Olympian

“I live in the Ferry as well so it is going to be easier to get here than the Arbroath Road one.

“I have been waiting for it to open.

“It was quite a privilege to meet the Olympic gold medalist Vicky as well because I have watched the Olympics since I was tiny.

“It made me quite emotional to touch a medal, it is a privilege.

“I was here at about quarter to eight, I think I was seventh in the line.”

Grace Christie, 85, also from Broughty Ferry, said: “It is very clean and it is easy to see where everything is.

“It is also very well organised.

‘We have all been chatting about it’

“I live close by so I have watched it coming up.

“Sometimes if I was going to Sainsbury’s I would come round here to see how they were getting on.

“We have all been chatting about it and praising Aldi.

“It is nice to see this space filled.”

Aldi was initially refused permission to open the outlet at Tom Johnston Road when councillors deemed the land should be put to industrial use.

But that decision was overturned on appeal to the Scottish Government.

The project then faced a further hurdle when Aldi was refused an alcohol licence for the shop.

But this, too, was overturned when a court ruling saw the council’s controversial alcohol policy scrapped.