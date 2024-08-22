Shoppers welcome opening of ‘fabulous’ new Dundee Aldi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Shoppers welcome opening of ‘fabulous’ new Dundee Aldi

Customers queued outside the supermarket which has finally opened after years of legal wrangles.

By Ellidh Aitken
The new Dundee Aldi opened on Thursday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The new Dundee Aldi opened on Thursday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Shoppers have welcomed the opening of a “fabulous” new Aldi store in Dundee.

The supermarket has opened on Tom Johnston Road near Sainsbury’s – north of Broughty Ferry and east of Douglas.

Some locals queued outside the shop ahead of its opening at 8am on Thursday.

It comes after years of legal wrangles that threatened the plans to open the store.

Olympic champion curler Vicky Wright cut the ribbon and greeted customers with goody bags.

Ashley Webster, 38, from Dundee, was among the first shoppers at the new Aldi.

Ashley Webster. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

She said: “I thought it was really good, it’s really big and spacious.

“It is well organised as well.

“I have just got a new job at this side of town so it makes it easier to shop.

“I think it is ideally placed.

“I will definitely be back.”

Customers hail ‘great’ new Dundee Aldi

Patrick O’Shea, 69, from Monifieth, said: “I thought it was great.

“I have been to other Aldi shops before but this is a lot bigger and I can get around a lot easier.

“You can’t beat the prices.

“I was keen to get down here first thing as I am heading to the Ferry so thought I would nip up here first.

Patrick O’Shea. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

“I was here at 8am.

“It has been quite a long time coming and people from around the Ferry and Monifieth will think it is great.”

Michelle Gavine, 59, from Broughty Ferry, described the new Aldi as “fabulous”.

She said: “It is big inside.

“The aisles are really wide and everyone was really friendly.

‘Emotional’ moment meeting Olympian

“I live in the Ferry as well so it is going to be easier to get here than the Arbroath Road one.

“I have been waiting for it to open.

“It was quite a privilege to meet the Olympic gold medalist Vicky as well because I have watched the Olympics since I was tiny.

Michelle Gavine. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Aldi was busy with customers on Thursday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It made me quite emotional to touch a medal, it is a privilege.

“I was here at about quarter to eight, I think I was seventh in the line.”

Grace Christie, 85, also from Broughty Ferry, said: “It is very clean and it is easy to see where everything is.

“It is also very well organised.

‘We have all been chatting about it’

“I live close by so I have watched it coming up.

“Sometimes if I was going to Sainsbury’s I would come round here to see how they were getting on.

“We have all been chatting about it and praising Aldi.

“It is nice to see this space filled.”

Grace Christie. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Aldi was initially refused permission to open the outlet at Tom Johnston Road when councillors deemed the land should be put to industrial use.

But that decision was overturned on appeal to the Scottish Government.

The project then faced a further hurdle when Aldi was refused an alcohol licence for the shop.

But this, too, was overturned when a court ruling saw the council’s controversial alcohol policy scrapped.

Conversation