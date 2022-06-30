New Dundee Aldi and Home Bargains stores granted alcohol licences after court ruling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Dundee Aldi and Home Bargains stores granted alcohol licences after court ruling

By Jake Keith
June 30 2022, 12.04pm Updated: June 30 2022, 12.53pm
The proposed Aldi store on Tom Johnston Road in Broughty Ferry.

New Aldi and Home Bargains stores in Dundee will be permitted to sell alcohol after a court ruling saw a controversial council policy binned.

The new Aldi store is to be built near Tom Johnston Road in Broughty Ferry – close to Sainsbury’s – while Home Bargains will open soon at Myrekirk.

After initially being refused an off-sales licence, Aldi appealed the case in court, with a sheriff ruling that a council policy designed to limit availability of booze was unlawful.

The ruling, by Sheriff Lindsay Foulis, said the policy did not take into account that the area near the proposed Aldi has the lowest number of outlets selling alcohol in Dundee.

The policy focused on off-sales.

He also noted that alcohol-related harm is associated with areas of urban deprivation and the proposed site does not fit into this category.

The policy, introduced in 2014, meant applicants for licences had to prove they would not harm public health – or else they would be rejected.

The only exception to the ruling was the Waterfront area.

Numerous businesses saw their bids to sell alcohol rejected as a result.

Aldi wins second legal challenge against council

But in 2016 the council lost a legal challenge by Aldi over its policy, after it had been refused a booze licence for its store at Myrekirk.

Despite concerns from lawyers, the council introduced a refreshed policy in 2018 that focused on off-sales applications only – with pubs and restaurants exempt – which led to it rejecting Aldi’s Broughty Ferry bid.

But Aldi challenged that and has now won a second time.

The application, along with Home Bargains, was discussed by the council’s licensing board on Thursday – when chair Stewart Hunter conceded there was no choice but to approve the licences.

Licensing board chair Stewart Hunter.

Representing Aldi, Aidan O’Neill QC told councillors on the board there was no longer any basis to reject the application.

He said: “What the decision of the sheriff means is that the board, at the moment, has no overprovision policy.

“The previous objections are no longer valid ones because they were based squarely on the issue of the policy.

“That means the board is, in effect, obliged to grant the application.”

Home Bargains will open on August 13 at Myrekirk.

The council’s senior licensing solicitor, Brian Woodcock, confirmed the policy “can no longer be applied”.

In approving the applications, Mr Hunter said: “As has been advised, there is no overprovision policy and therefore there is no policy that this application is contrary to.

“There’s also no objections from the NHS or anyone else, so on that basis I think we’re in the position where we have to grant the application.”

The decision paves the way for Aldi to finally build the store, which was first proposed in 2019.

